Hurry! Get 50% off Atlas' Superblend coffee kits right now

As a daily coffee drinker, I enjoy trying coffee from different regions. Atlas has been one of my favorite providers offering coffee packs and subscriptions from around the world. As part of their spring sale, Atlas' mushroom coffee is undergoing a massive price drop.

Through April 18, you can get the Atlas Coffee Superblend (Single) for $19. That's 50% off its usual $38 price. (You can opt between the Coffee or Latte blend). Alternatively, you can purchase the Double for $29 (was $58). The double kit includes both packs as well as a free milk frother.

I've never tried mushroom coffee before, but really enjoyed Atlas' coffee superblend. It's easy to make and doesn't require you use a machine. Just add the coffee scoops to your mug, add hot water, and froth or stir it for a few seconds.

What's great about the superblends is that they pack less caffeine than your normal cup of joe. They're also low-acid, which should make it easier on your stomach. More importantly, the coffee tastes terrific. It's doesn't provide that punch that a strong cup of coffee offers, but instead it's smoother and rich. It borderline reminded me of a cup of cocoa. The latte blend adds a dash of powdered coconut milk for an even richer flavor.

Just make sure to act fast as this offer ends April 18. Atlas is also taking 15% off select coffee pods on Amazon when you opt for subscribe and save.