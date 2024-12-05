Huge smart TV sale at Walmart — 7 deals I'd get now from $88

Deals
By
published

Huge screens at reduced prices

LG B4 OLED lifestyle image showing television on benchtop in living room setting with Price Drop badge overlaid
(Image credit: LG / Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

Yes, Cyber Monday is behind us, but savvy shoppers know there are plenty of discounts you can still get — particularly when it comes to TVs. I've been digging through Walmart's offers and have found the following great TV deals.

One of the best deals you can get right now is this LG 65-inch B4 4K OLED TV for just $1,396. What makes this such an epic TV is that we called the B4 the best value OLED TV of the year in our LG B4 OLED review. Here are my picks for the best TV deals at Walmart you can still get. For more ways to save, check out this week's top Walmart promo codes.

Quick Links

Best Walmart TV deals

Philips 32" Roku TV
Philips 32" Roku TV: was $168 now $118 at Walmart

This 32-inch screen may not have the sharpest resolution at 720p, but for this price it's a great way to get a smart TV with Roku functionality for a spare bedroom, office, or for your kids.

View Deal
Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV
Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $299 now $248 at Walmart

4K screens this size were much pricier not long ago, so this is a great deal that nets you QHD resolution and access to all the apps included in Roku — like Netflix, Apple TV, Prime, and more. We also like that it's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

View Deal
Onn 65" 4K Roku TV
Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Another nice big 4K panel with Roku built in, this 65-inch display is now under $300 and has every app you could possibly want as well as plenty of ports for games consoles and more. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand.

View Deal
TCL 65" 4K Roku TV
TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $399 now $348 at Walmart

This big-screen TV has 4K resolution and HDR for more colors, while also packing more than 250 free channels and a whole host of apps through Roku. The edge-to-edge display is nice and immersive, too. It's one of the least-expensive 65-inch TVs you can get right now.

View Deal
Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV
Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV: was $798 now $698 at Walmart

Football season is upon us and if you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa support, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.

View Deal
LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV
LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 at Walmart

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. Add it to your cart to see this discounted price.

View Deal
Samsung 65" Terrace Outdoor 4K TV
Samsung 65" Terrace Outdoor 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,845 at Walmart

This Samsung TV is a little different in that it's best left outside. Its screen is engineered to look bright, helping avoid glare, with over 2,000 nits of brightness, as well as IP55 weather resistance which means it's ideal for watching the game on the deck or patio when the weather allows for it.

View Deal
TOPICS
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.