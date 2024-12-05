Huge smart TV sale at Walmart — 7 deals I'd get now from $88
Huge screens at reduced prices
Yes, Cyber Monday is behind us, but savvy shoppers know there are plenty of discounts you can still get — particularly when it comes to TVs. I've been digging through Walmart's offers and have found the following great TV deals.
One of the best deals you can get right now is this LG 65-inch B4 4K OLED TV for just $1,396. What makes this such an epic TV is that we called the B4 the best value OLED TV of the year in our LG B4 OLED review. Here are my picks for the best TV deals at Walmart you can still get. For more ways to save, check out this week's top Walmart promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart TV deals from $88
- Philips 32" HDTV: was $168 now $118
- Hisense 58" 4K TV: was $298 now $248
- Onn 65" 4K TV: was $348 now $298
- TCL 65" 4K TV: was $399 now $348
- Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV: was $798 now $698
- LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396
- Samsung 65" 4K TV (Outdoors): was $4,999 now $2,845
Best Walmart TV deals
This 32-inch screen may not have the sharpest resolution at 720p, but for this price it's a great way to get a smart TV with Roku functionality for a spare bedroom, office, or for your kids.
4K screens this size were much pricier not long ago, so this is a great deal that nets you QHD resolution and access to all the apps included in Roku — like Netflix, Apple TV, Prime, and more. We also like that it's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.
Another nice big 4K panel with Roku built in, this 65-inch display is now under $300 and has every app you could possibly want as well as plenty of ports for games consoles and more. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand.
This big-screen TV has 4K resolution and HDR for more colors, while also packing more than 250 free channels and a whole host of apps through Roku. The edge-to-edge display is nice and immersive, too. It's one of the least-expensive 65-inch TVs you can get right now.
Football season is upon us and if you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa support, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. Add it to your cart to see this discounted price.
This Samsung TV is a little different in that it's best left outside. Its screen is engineered to look bright, helping avoid glare, with over 2,000 nits of brightness, as well as IP55 weather resistance which means it's ideal for watching the game on the deck or patio when the weather allows for it.
