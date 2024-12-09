Huge Samsung sale knocks up to $1,000 Galaxy phones, appliances and more

December is well underway and if you're still shopping for presents, Samsung has an epic deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $1,000 sitewide. The sale includes TVs, Galaxy phones, monitors and more. It's one of the biggest sales I've seen from Samsung all year. Below I've rounded up some of my favorite Samsung deals right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $800 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV: from $549 @ Samsung

What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS.