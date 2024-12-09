Huge Samsung sale knocks up to $1,000 Galaxy phones, appliances and more
Plus, save up to 40% on gaming monitors
December is well underway and if you're still shopping for presents, Samsung has an epic deal you can't miss.
For a limited time, Samsung is taking up to $1,000 sitewide. The sale includes TVs, Galaxy phones, monitors and more. It's one of the biggest sales I've seen from Samsung all year. Below I've rounded up some of my favorite Samsung deals right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is offering up to $800 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV: from $549 @ Samsung
What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS.
Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors: up to 40% off @ Samsung
This Samsung's gaming monitors are among the best in the business. With fast refresh rates, lighting response times, and support for FreeSync, they're among the best we've used. Right now you can save up to 40% off on select Odyssey monitors.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.