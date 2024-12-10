Huge myQ sale knocks up to 50% off our favorite smart devices
Save on cameras, garage video keypads and more
Cyber Monday may be a distant memory, but there are still plenty of great deals to be found before the holidays. One of the best deals this week comes from myQ.
For a limited time, myQ is taking up to 50% off its smart devices. The sale includes indoor/outdoor cameras, smart garage accessories, and more. Below you'll find some of our top picks. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best myQ coupon codes).
The MyQ Smart Indoor Camera lets you keep tabs on the inside of your home. It sends you real-time activity notifications so you'll have peace of mind that your home is safe.
This security camera works alone or as an upgrade to your MyQ-connected garage door opener. It adds streaming video, recorded events, motion detection, and 2-way communication to the MyQ app.
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with 160-degree wide angle view and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor, and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.