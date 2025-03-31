Huge hiking gear sale at REI, Backcountry and more — 9 backpack deals I'd shop now from $59

Now that Mother Nature is taking a turn for the warm, outdoor adventurists of all ages will want to invest in quality backpacking gear for that next big excursion. Unlike standard hiking backpacks, which usually top off around 30L in capacity, backpacking backpacks give you more storage overall (35L to 70L) and the best ones are ergonomically designed to reduce strain on your back, hips, and legs.

With winter finally coming to a close, there are loads of popular backpacking deals to be had at a variety of online retailers, including REI, where you can save upwards of 40% off a variety of backpacks, and Backcountry, where you save 60% off or more. You can expect oodles of stretchy pockets, spacious storage compartments, and other useful ways to stash your gear without feeling bogged down.

Ready to find the right backpack for you? Read on for my favorite backpacking deals starting at just $59.

Best Men's Backpacking Deals

Mountainsmith K9 Dog Pack: was $79 now $59 at mountainsmith.com Save 25% off the Mountainsmith K9 Dog Pack, which is "dogonomically" designed to slip right around your pup's torso. Let Fido share the load on your next adventure with this bag's four-point adjustable chest harness, independently adjustable back harness, a non-slip buckle system, ventilated mesh panels, and perforated EVA foam for maximum comfort. You get two pannier compartments with zippered accessory pockets to hold water and other essentials, along with a leash-friendly metal D-ring attachment.

Gregory Stout 60 Pack: was $219 now $163 at REI.com Save 25% off the Gregory Stout 60 Pack, a versatile 60L pack that includes a 3D foam breathable back panel, a perforated shoulder harness (with sternum strap), a wishbone alloy frame; and a separate raincover when for when the weather gets dicey. If you want to turn yourself into a wilderness-walking turtle, good news: you get plenty of storage space in the main compartment, along with dual side mesh pockets, a front oversized mesh pocket, and a dedicated hydration sleeve (reservoir not included). You also get dual trekking pole/tool attachment points, complete with a bungee closure system.

Mountainsmith Apex 60: was $219 now $164 at mountainsmith.com Save 25% off the Mountainsmith Apex 60, which is big enough for multi-week trips in the great outdoors. The spacious top lid and u-shaped zipper keep all your favorite gear within reach at a moment's notice, and the handy stretch mesh hip belt pockets are perfect for stashing snacks, your phone, and other smaller essentials at your side. Made from 210-denier Robic Dynajin nylon ripstop UTS, 420-denier FD nylon Oxford, and 210d recycled nylon SD Oxford PU, durability is a nonissue. Bonus: the front panel expansion sleeve adds an extra 10L of quick-access external storage.

Patagonia Descensionist Snow Pack 37L: was $279 now $194 at Patagonia Save 30% off the Patagonia Descensionist Snow Pack, a 37L backpacking backpack that was built from top to bottom for multi-day backcountry travel. The ergonomic design features plenty of intuitive organization, including dedicated snow-safety pockets that make your essentials easier to snag when you're dangling from a crag. This bag lets you carry your skis or snowboard in a few different ways (A-frame, cross-carry, or as a solid board), and the top cinch closure gives you quick access to all your gear when you need it most.

Mystery Ranch Bridger 45L Backpack: was $308 now $216 at Backcountry.com Save 30% off the Mystery Ranch Bridger 45L Backpack, which is billed as a "tweener backpack for big day hikes or light backpacking." Made from 100-denier Robic nylon ripstop (and 330-denier nylon in high-wear areas), this beast of a bag is riddled with external pockets to stow snacks, gear, and water bottles, along with a bottom zippered compartment to hold a sleeping bag. You get full-bag-length double zipper access to the main compartment, with smaller pockets on the harness and hip belt to hold your essentials.

Osprey Aether Plus 60 : was $390 now $292 at REI.com Save 24% off the Osprey Aether Plus 60, which is perfect for gear-intensive excursions in just about any weather condition. The customizable Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps allow for balanced weight distribution when you're on the move, and the floating top lid can be detached and used as a lighter daypack. You get a plethora of both zippered and stretchy pockets to stow all your gear, along with an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, dual ice axe loops, and a Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment.

Best Women's Backpacking Deals

Mammut Lithium 50L Backpack: was $190 now $161 at Backcountry.com Take 15% off the Mammut Lithium 50L Backpack, a water-repellant pack that's mostly made from recycled nylon. Designed specifically for female anatomy, this ergonomic backpacking backpack has an adjustable back length and a softly padded hip belt to offload weight from your shoulders when you're on the move. There's one large pocket in the front, a zippered main compartment, and two mesh side pockets to keep your essentials handy. An integrated rain cover and trekking pole attachments round out the feature set.

Lowe Alpine Manaslu ND 60L + 15 Backpack: was $299 now $164 at Backcountry.com Save 45% off the Lowe Alpine Manaslu ND 60L + 15 Backpack, a massive backpacking backpack that's ready to rock whenever you are. The generous 75L max capacity gives you plenty of room to pack everything you need for multi-week adventures, featuring thanks to the VT Plus support system to comfortably distribute heavy loads as you trek from point A to point B. Hip belt and side pockets keep your necessities nearby without you having to remove the entire bag, and a front stash pocket gives you quick access to all any essentials...and maybe some extra snacks.