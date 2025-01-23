Huge Crocs sale with up to 51% off at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd shop now

Amazon has some epic discounts up for grabs on Crocs right now. Whether you want classic clogs or a pair of sandals, I have you covered with my picks from the sale.

Right now the Crocs Classic Clogs are on sale from $27 at Amazon. This is an awesome price for such a comfortable, versatile pair of shoes. Across the pond, you can get the Crocs Classic Clogs on sale from £29 at Amazon.

Don't forget the number one rule: prices on Crocs vary based on your choice of size and color. To get the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size. Scroll down to the relevant section to see my favorite Crocs deals in the U.S. and the U.K., and see our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Crocs deals (U.S.)

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Two-strap Sandals Slide: was $39 now from $15 @ Amazon

Score these Crocs sandals on sale from $15. They're styled with a mix of bold block colors and tie-dye straps, alongside Crocs' signature support and comfort. Some colors even come with a matching Jibbitz charm.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $27 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Crocband II Clog: was $49 now from $32 @ Amazon

The sequel to the well-beloved Crocband clogs has hit the market! These have a chunkier sole and an eye-catching contrast stripe across the front of the toes. I love the ice blue/pool color.

Crocs Marbled Baya Clog: was $54 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Crocs Baya Clogs have the Crocs logo etched onto the side and are super eye catching thanks to their cool marbled color scheme. Like many Crocs shoes, they're made of lightweight Croslite foam that makes them super comfortable to wear.

Crocs Duet Max II Clog: was $59 now from $46 @ Amazon

Add an extra layer of comfort to your footwear with the Crocs Duet Max II. These have a velcro adjustable heel strap and a sculpted midsole. Some colorways of this design have a heel in a contrast color, making them stand out from most other Crocs.

Crocs Mega Crush Clog: was $74 now from $55 @ Amazon

These Crocs Clogs stand above the rest with their 61mm high platform heels. They come in a range of eye-catching designs, including acid green and a faux denim print. However, they still offer Crocs' signature comfort.

Best Crocs deals (U.K.)

Crocs Classic Platform Flip W Clog: was £34 now from £11 @ Amazon

These Crocs flip flops can be yours starting from just £11. These couldn't be better for the beach, as they're lightweight, comfortable and dry fast. It may be a little chilly to wear them this time of year, but these are still worth buying for when the sun comes back out.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was £54 now from £19 @ Amazon

Experience warmth and comfort with the Crocs Classic Lined Clog, designed with a soft, fuzzy lining perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. These clogs feature traditional heel straps for a secure fit, making them ideal for staying cozy while running errands or for relaxing at home.

Crocs Classic Clog: was £44 now from £29 @ Amazon

Crocs Baya Lined Clog: was £54 now from £30 @ Amazon

Think Crocs couldn't get any more comfortable? Think again. These Baya clogs are lined with fleece to keep your feet warm, whether you're relaxing at home or out running errands.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was £49 now from £32 @ Amazon

The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Crocs Unisex Classic All Terrain Clogs: was £54 now £37 @ Amazon

Take your Crocs on every adventure with these All-Terrain Clogs. They feature rugged outsoles with enhanced traction, as well as a durable, adjustable fabric heel strap.