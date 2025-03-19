Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale

When buying a new kitchen appliance, the criteria typically comes down to the following: affordability, versatility and life span. Fortunately, Amazon has tons of kitchen devices to choose from — and they're sure to meet these standards.

In fact, ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer is offering huge discounts on kitchen appliances. Some of the deals we're seeing in the sale just so happen to top the list of products we've tested from our favorite brands — Ninja, Cuisinart, KitchenAid and Keurig to name a few prominent players.

From toaster ovens and blenders to coffee machines and grills, I've rounded up the best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon. Keep scrolling to check them out. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79 at Amazon Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Whether it's daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, the Professional Plus Blender comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream. Its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, the blender has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender with professional results.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $128 at Amazon Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small countertops.

Instant Pot 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169 now $129 at Amazon There’s a reason a ton of people swear by their Instant Pot — it’s the best at what it does. It’s a pressure-cooking beast, but it can also act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, cake baker, and more. There are also 5 helpful programmable buttons you can use as presets for your go-to recipes.

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Amazon I've been using the Ninja Flip for over a month now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

Ninja DualDrew Pro 12-Cup Speciality Coffee System: was $229 now $199 at Amazon Ninja offers the flexibility of a coffee machine that uses grounds and pods, with 9 brew sizes so that you can choose between a small cup and a full carafe. A foldaway frother is positioned on the side of the machine to finish your flavorsome beverages with silky foam. The DualDrew Pro also features two versatile temperature settings — hot and boil — allowing you to make tea, hot cocoa, and instant soups and oatmeal.

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279 at Amazon If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.