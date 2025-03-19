Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Top-rated kitchen appliances for less
When buying a new kitchen appliance, the criteria typically comes down to the following: affordability, versatility and life span. Fortunately, Amazon has tons of kitchen devices to choose from — and they're sure to meet these standards.
In fact, ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer is offering huge discounts on kitchen appliances. Some of the deals we're seeing in the sale just so happen to top the list of products we've tested from our favorite brands — Ninja, Cuisinart, KitchenAid and Keurig to name a few prominent players.
From toaster ovens and blenders to coffee machines and grills, I've rounded up the best kitchen appliance deals on Amazon. Keep scrolling to check them out. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon kitchen appliance deals
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $39
- Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69
- Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89
- Nutribullet Pro 900W Blender: was $109 now $99
- Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $128
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: was $229 now $199
- Ninja DualDrew Pro 12-Cup Coffee System: was $229 now $199
- Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279
- Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $364
- Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill: was $682 now $569
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.
The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.
Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Whether it's daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, the Professional Plus Blender comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream. Its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, the blender has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender with professional results.
As you'll see in our Nutribullet Pro 900W review, this model is compact, and its blending power is excellent. On paper, the blending speed isn’t the most powerful in Nutribullet’s range but there’s no way you’d be able to tell while using it for everyday drinks and sauces. It's perfect for a single-person or two-person household.
Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small countertops.
There’s a reason a ton of people swear by their Instant Pot — it’s the best at what it does. It’s a pressure-cooking beast, but it can also act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, cake baker, and more. There are also 5 helpful programmable buttons you can use as presets for your go-to recipes.
I've been using the Ninja Flip for over a month now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
The Philips 3000 offers sensitive cooking that renders fat and crisps frozen food to perfection. It's also got an interesting 30/70 split in its dual zone capacity, which is ideal for cooking your entire meal in one machine.
Ninja offers the flexibility of a coffee machine that uses grounds and pods, with 9 brew sizes so that you can choose between a small cup and a full carafe. A foldaway frother is positioned on the side of the machine to finish your flavorsome beverages with silky foam. The DualDrew Pro also features two versatile temperature settings — hot and boil — allowing you to make tea, hot cocoa, and instant soups and oatmeal.
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one of the best toaster ovens on the market. In our Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster review, we noted that while it doesn’t air fry as effectively as a dedicated air fryer, it still offers versatility for making toast, roasting, and more. It’s an ideal all-in-one solution for multitasking cooking needs.
The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Owning a Vitamix is one of the most adult things you can do, and you absolutely won’t be disappointed. From making the smoothest frozen margaritas on game day to blending soups and smoothies in your day-to-day life, this blender will easily become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.
Landing the number one spot in our guide to the best grills, this Weber grill with three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason. It's currently only available in the natural gas model.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now