Forget the iPhone 16e — these iPhone 16 Pro deals are way cheaper

The iPhone 16e ($599) is Apple's new budget smartphone. Unlike the cheaper iPhone SE 2022 ($429), Apple's new phone packs a larger 6.1-inch display, Face ID, the latest A18 chip (the same one found in the iPhone 16), a sharper camera, and Apple Intelligence.

However, before you sign up for one of the latest iPhone 16e preorders, I want to call out that there are more powerful iPhones you can get for less than $599. Yes, you'll need to jump through the usual carrier hoops — such as trading in an older phone — but some of the early iPhone 16e deals have the same requirement. So why not get a better phone in exchange? Here's five deals I recommend getting in place of the iPhone 16e.

Best iPhone deals

Free Watch + iPad iPhone 16 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

When it comes to power, the iPhone 16 Pro will leave the iPhone 16e in the dust. Right now at Verizon you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for free with a new line and Unlimited Ultimate Plan. Additionally, you'll get a free Apple Watch and iPad with your purchase. (Note: Both items will require their respective data plans). The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 6.3-inch 2622 x 1206 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we said the Pro is the best value as it packs the same 5x telephoto zoom as the larger Pro Max, but in a smaller design and for $200 less.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Get Apple's premium phone for just $5.56/month over a 36-month span. That totals just over $200! The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16 Pro: free w/ Infinite Access @ Boost

Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16 Pro when you sign up. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Free $500 Mastercard iPhone 16 Pro: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take up to $500 off the iPhone 16 Pro when you open a new line. Plus, you'll get up to a $500 virtual prepaid Mastercard to pay off any current phone contract. This latter promo is available through February 27 only.