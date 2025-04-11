Forget RTX 50 laptops — here are 7 cheaper RTX 40 laptops I recommend instead

Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops are now available, but you might face difficulty finding any in stock or at an affordable price. While these notebooks might be the latest (and greatest?), you can still play many of the best PC games on older hardware.

Admittedly, finding Nvidia RTX 40-series laptops isn’t as easy as it used to be, likely because of how hard it is to find the latest RTX 50 models. However, I’ve searched the internet to find some of the best RTX 40 deals currently available. Whether you’re looking for a sub-$1,000 machine or something great for both gaming and work, I’ve got you covered.

Here are 7 Nvidia RTX 40 gaming laptop deals I recommend right now.

RTX 40 laptop deals

HP Victus: $675 at Amazon The HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop features a 144Hz, 1080p display for a smooth gaming experience. There's a discrete GPU in the form of an RTX 4050, an eight-core 13th Gen i5 CPU and a 512GB SSD. Performance will likely be limited by the CPU, but at this discounted price, this laptop could still be a decent option for portable gaming on a strict budget.

Acer Nitro V: $849 at Amazon The Acer Nitro V 15 may not deliver optimal performance, but it doesn’t need to at this affordable price. With an attractive, portable design, 144Hz display and solid gaming performance, this is the right choice for those who need a decent gaming system without breaking the bank.

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was $999 now $934 at Amazon The Asus TUF A15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that packs in some impressive components. It has an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch screen also has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while it supports Nvidia G-Sync, too.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $1,050 now $999 at Amazon For well under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,330 at Amazon This 16-inch gaming laptop comes in “Eclipse Gray”, with its most exciting component obviously being its RTX Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Team Green’s GPU is backed by Intel's Gen 14 i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

HP Omen 16 Pro: was $1,599 now $1,439 at Amazon This HP Omen Pro 16 should deliver great gaming performance thanks to its RTX 4060 GPU, Intel i7-14700HX CPU, and generous 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. Plus, it features a 16-inch 1080p 144Hz display.