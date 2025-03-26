Forget Bose — these earbuds sound just as good and they're only $59 at Amazon right now

I love reviewing earbuds, primarily because all I need to do is listen to music all day and see how they compare to others. And the EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds are some of my favorites. I loved them so much that I completely ditched my Bose QuietComforts for them.

We've been scouring the web for the best deals in this year's Amazon Big Spring Sale, and boy have I got a deal for you. If you're on the hunt for a pair of earbuds that sound powerful and make you feel basslines in your jaw, the EarFun Air Pro 4s are down to their lowest-ever price of $59 at Amazon.

EarFun Air Pro 4 (USA): was $95 now $59 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds boast five different effective ANC modes, gorgeous and well-balanced sound across genres, and they support advanced codecs for better audio quality. They’re extremely comfortable too — these are the perfect budget earbuds for audiophiles.

Why should you buy these budget earbuds from EarFun and not from, say, Bose or JBL? The Air Pro 4s are a pair of the best cheap wireless earbuds in the market right now. I gave them 4.5* which earned them the coveted Editor's Choice award because of their phenomenal sound quality, comfortable design and effect active noise cancelation.

I'd recommend these earbuds at their retail price any day, so this is a fantastic deal. They sport a minimalist, glossy, premium design, and they sit snug in your ears. They're so comfortable that there were moments I'd forgotten I had them in my ears! I even napped with them in as they weigh just 0.17oz each.

When evaluating earbuds, the most important aspect is sound quality. What good are earbuds if they don't sound good? Well, the Air Pro 4s' sound is bonkers — and I don't use that word lightly. They utilize Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, aptX lossless, LDAC and Bluetooth LE, so you get best-in-class sound.

The 10mm dynamic drivers offer an outstanding listening experience, especially when listening to bass-heavy tracks. Basslines sound earth-shattering and you can feel them in your jaw and temple. Vocals are crystal clear and the mids and highs are well-balanced.

They are accompanied by a user-friendly app where you can customize the EQ to your heart's content, update the firmware, undertake an ear canal test to ensure the best fit, and more.

If you're like me and can't imagine commuting on a busy bus without ANC, you'll be happy to know the Air Pro 4s boast five highly effective ANC modes that they block out most sounds like idle chatter and the rumbling of vehicles. That's thanks to Qualcomm’s QuietSmart 3.0 adaptive hybrid ANC technology.

I love Bose and its audio gear but I can't deny the fact that the Air Pro 4s come very close to replicating similar (and outstanding) audio quality. And now, you can save big thanks to the earbuds being discounted by $36 / £40 — it rarely gets better than this.

