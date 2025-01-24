Epic winter running gear sale live — 11 deals I'd shop from Patagonia, Smartwool and more

Chilly winter weather is currently in full effect — but that doesn’t mean you should take a breather from your running routine. There are plenty of winter running gear deals to keep you warm and dry when Mother Nature sends a squall.

Even if already own a pair of the best running shoes (or trail running shoes) money can buy, the rest of your running outfit needs to be up to par. Fortunately, you can save upwards of 40% on REI’s selection of snowsports deals, with similar discounts to be had over at the Under Armour outlet.

So whether you’re in the market for some new base layers, gloves, running pants, or nanospikes, here are 11 deals I recommend for your next winter run. Let’s layer up!

Best winter running gear deals

Smartwool Athletic SMRTWL Retro Stripe Crew Sock (Men's): was $24 now $16 at Backcountry.com Save 30% off the Smartwool Athletic SMRTWL Retro Stripe Crew Socks, which are specifically designed for outdoor running adventures. Made with 59% merino wool, these socks feature ample ankle coverage and minimal cushion underfoot for a stylish, comfortable fit. If you're looking to treat your feet, look no further.

Under Armour Storm Fleece Gloves (Men's): was $25 now $18 at Under Armour US Save $7 off the excellent Under Armour Storm Fleece Gloves, which feature UA Storm technology to repel water without inhibiting breathability. The fleece interior traps heat inside, and there's an extra soft Speedwipe fleece strip to keep runny noses at bay. Conductive suede tips on the thumb and index finger also let you check your phone without taking the gloves off.

Hot Chillys Micro-Elite Chamois Balaclava: was $35 now $23 at REI.com Save 32% off the Hot Chillys Micro-Elite Chamois Balaclava, which is designed to keep your whole head protected when the winter wind starts whipping through the woods. This windproof, waterproof mask features a 3D design that creates a microclimate of warmth around your face, with a built-in neck gaiter that you can tuck underneath your outermost layer.

Kahtoola 1st Gen Nanospikes: was $49 now $32 at Amazon Save between 8% and 34% off the handy-dandy Kahtoola 1st Gen Nanospikes, which slip right over your sneakers to provide instant traction on icy surfaces or hard-packed snow. There are 10 spikes per foot with embedded tungsten carbide tips, surrounded by a TPU cleat for maximum traction and shock absorption. This accessory is a must for any road runners who love tromping around in wintry conditions (but hate slipping on their butts).

Rhone 7” Alpine Insulated Active Short (Men's): was $138 now $51 at rhone.com Save $87 off the Rhone 7” Alpine Insulated Active Short, which kind of looks like a puffer jacket for your legs. Designed to keep you moving when the temperatures drop, the quilted insulation provides extra warmth for those quads and hammies, even in dicey weather. There are two hand pockets on the sides, an internal drawcord for adjustability, and reflective logos for added safety.

Tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer Bottoms (women's): was $79 now $54 at REI.com Save $30% off the Tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer Bottoms, which offer top-tier temperature regulation without adding bulk to your winter running layers. The supersoft merino wool blend wicks moisture away from the body, with flatseam construction for a chafe-free fit. Bonus: these lightweight pants are odor-resistant, too.