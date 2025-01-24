Epic winter running gear sale live — 11 deals I'd shop from Patagonia, Smartwool and more

Chilly winter weather is currently in full effect — but that doesn’t mean you should take a breather from your running routine. There are plenty of winter running gear deals to keep you warm and dry when Mother Nature sends a squall.
Even if already own a pair of the best running shoes (or trail running shoes) money can buy, the rest of your running outfit needs to be up to par. Fortunately, you can save upwards of 40% on REI’s selection of snowsports deals, with similar discounts to be had over at the Under Armour outlet.
So whether you’re in the market for some new base layers, gloves, running pants, or nanospikes, here are 11 deals I recommend for your next winter run. Let’s layer up!
Best winter running gear deals
Save 30% off the Smartwool Athletic SMRTWL Retro Stripe Crew Socks, which are specifically designed for outdoor running adventures. Made with 59% merino wool, these socks feature ample ankle coverage and minimal cushion underfoot for a stylish, comfortable fit. If you're looking to treat your feet, look no further.
Save $7 off the excellent Under Armour Storm Fleece Gloves, which feature UA Storm technology to repel water without inhibiting breathability. The fleece interior traps heat inside, and there's an extra soft Speedwipe fleece strip to keep runny noses at bay. Conductive suede tips on the thumb and index finger also let you check your phone without taking the gloves off.
Save 32% off the Hot Chillys Micro-Elite Chamois Balaclava, which is designed to keep your whole head protected when the winter wind starts whipping through the woods. This windproof, waterproof mask features a 3D design that creates a microclimate of warmth around your face, with a built-in neck gaiter that you can tuck underneath your outermost layer.
Save between 8% and 34% off the handy-dandy Kahtoola 1st Gen Nanospikes, which slip right over your sneakers to provide instant traction on icy surfaces or hard-packed snow. There are 10 spikes per foot with embedded tungsten carbide tips, surrounded by a TPU cleat for maximum traction and shock absorption. This accessory is a must for any road runners who love tromping around in wintry conditions (but hate slipping on their butts).
Save $87 off the Rhone 7” Alpine Insulated Active Short, which kind of looks like a puffer jacket for your legs. Designed to keep you moving when the temperatures drop, the quilted insulation provides extra warmth for those quads and hammies, even in dicey weather. There are two hand pockets on the sides, an internal drawcord for adjustability, and reflective logos for added safety.
Save $30% off the Tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer Bottoms, which offer top-tier temperature regulation without adding bulk to your winter running layers. The supersoft merino wool blend wicks moisture away from the body, with flatseam construction for a chafe-free fit. Bonus: these lightweight pants are odor-resistant, too.
Save $23 on the Under Armour Launch Elite Cold Weather Tights, which provide the perfect base layer for chilly winter runs. The super-stretchy fabric wicks sweat away from your body and dries ultra-quickly, without restricting movement. There's a back zippered pocket to hold your phone, and ankle zips for easy-on, easy-off layering.
Save 50% on the Craft ADV Backcountry Hybrid Pants. No matter your winter sport of choice, these pants are designed to keep you warm and dry without restricting movement. There's a zip pocket on the leg to store your valuables, pre-shaped knees
for a flexible fit, and breathable fabric to encourage ventilation. Note: the women’s version of these pants are also on sale for $85.
Save $45 on the Rhone Thermal Run Fleece Tight, which is designed to keep your legs toasty without restricting freedom of movement. There's an adjustable drawcord waistband, a drop-in phone pocket, and reflective detailing for enhanced visibility when the sun starts to set. In short, cold air doesn't stand a chance.
Save 30% on the 7.3-ounce Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, which features an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuffsack. When it's time to layer up, this windproof, water-resistant vest won't weigh you down. Note: the men’s version of this vest is also on sale for $131 in a variety of colors.
Save 40% on the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, which offers a bit more protection from the elements than the Nano Puff Vest above. When you need a lightweight shell to keep you comfy during the occasional squall, you can't do much better than this one. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is also on sale for $142.
