Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Plus, REI members save 20% on select apparel and gear
Winter is slowly shifting into spring — and we can't wait to get outside this season! When it comes to those outdoor adventures that are topping your agenda, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and gear refresh for the season ahead. And fortunately, REI can be your one-stop shop regardless of the weather.
The retailer is currently hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and rain pants. If you happen to have an REI Co-Op Membership, you're in for some extra sweet deals. From now through March 24, members can save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item with code "MEMBER2025".
Brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite items from REI's sale.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- shop the REI member sale
- Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $8 via "MEMBER2025"
- Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $31 via "MEMBER2025"
- Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $31
- The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $45 now $36 via "MEMBER2025"
- Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $46
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $53 via "MEMBER2025"
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82
- Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $71 via "MEMBER2025"
- Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's): was $159 now $76 via "MEMBER2025"
- Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113
- Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239
Featured Items
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Chill out by the campfire in this lightweight and durable camp chair. Its ripstop seat and tentlike frame surpass REI's durability tests. Plus, you can bring it along with you anywhere. It folds down easily into the included drawstring bag for secure storage while you travel.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This tent is an REI member-tested icon. It will keep you comfortable on any adventure thanks to its thoughtful design, simple setup and protective rainfly. The 2-person tent offers plenty of space, comes in three different colors and even has a portion of mesh canopy that lets you watch the night sky.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Sleep comfortably in any position thanks to this lightweight sleeping bag that essentially transforms from a roomy semirectangular bag to a thermally efficient mummy bag. It's packable, water repellant and fully insulated to keep you both dry and comfortable. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes and lengths.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Need a pack for your next hiking or camping trip? This one is made from 100% recycled materials and features an adjustable shoulder harness, straps and hipbelt to help you get the perfect fit. Available in two sizes, the smaller options fits up to 50 liters while the larger one holds 53 liters. It also has designated areas for your water reservoir and sleeping bag. Women should check out the Osprey Aura AG 50 Pack.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing essential features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.
REI Accessory Deals
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.
REI Men's Apparel Deals
Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.
Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
I'm a sucker for a cozy hoody and the Canyonlands from The North Face fits the bill nicely. Constructed of soft, midweight fleece, it features numerous zippered pockets for all your valuables and lowkey branding.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. This versatile vest offers warm fleece bonded to a windproof mesh back. It's sure to keep your core warm in cool and windy conditions.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
REI Women's Apparel Deals
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for men on sale as well.
Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.
Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more