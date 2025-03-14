Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend

Winter is slowly shifting into spring — and we can't wait to get outside this season! When it comes to those outdoor adventures that are topping your agenda, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and gear refresh for the season ahead. And fortunately, REI can be your one-stop shop regardless of the weather.

The retailer is currently hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and rain pants. If you happen to have an REI Co-Op Membership, you're in for some extra sweet deals. From now through March 24, members can save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item with code "MEMBER2025".

Brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite items from REI's sale.

Featured Items

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $8 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

REI Flexlite Camp Chair: was $79 now $63 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Chill out by the campfire in this lightweight and durable camp chair. Its ripstop seat and tentlike frame surpass REI's durability tests. Plus, you can bring it along with you anywhere. It folds down easily into the included drawstring bag for secure storage while you travel.

REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Tent with Footprint: was $299 now $239 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This tent is an REI member-tested icon. It will keep you comfortable on any adventure thanks to its thoughtful design, simple setup and protective rainfly. The 2-person tent offers plenty of space, comes in three different colors and even has a portion of mesh canopy that lets you watch the night sky.

Therm-a-rest Boost 650 20F/-6C Sleeping Bag: was $299 now $239 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Sleep comfortably in any position thanks to this lightweight sleeping bag that essentially transforms from a roomy semirectangular bag to a thermally efficient mummy bag. It's packable, water repellant and fully insulated to keep you both dry and comfortable. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes and lengths.

Osprey Atmos AG 50 Pack (Men's): was $315 now $252 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Need a pack for your next hiking or camping trip? This one is made from 100% recycled materials and features an adjustable shoulder harness, straps and hipbelt to help you get the perfect fit. Available in two sizes, the smaller options fits up to 50 liters while the larger one holds 53 liters. It also has designated areas for your water reservoir and sleeping bag. Women should check out the Osprey Aura AG 50 Pack.

Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $400 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing essential features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.

REI Accessory Deals

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $12 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21 at REI.com Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI.com Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.

REI Men's Apparel Deals

The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $61 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $71 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's): was $159 now $76 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. This versatile vest offers warm fleece bonded to a windproof mesh back. It's sure to keep your core warm in cool and windy conditions.

Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

REI Women's Apparel Deals

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $53 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women’s): was $139 now $76 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for men on sale as well.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $143 at REI.com Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.