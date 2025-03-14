Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend

Deals
By published

Plus, REI members save 20% on select apparel and gear

REI Deals
(Image credit: REI)
Jump to:

Winter is slowly shifting into spring — and we can't wait to get outside this season! When it comes to those outdoor adventures that are topping your agenda, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and gear refresh for the season ahead. And fortunately, REI can be your one-stop shop regardless of the weather.

The retailer is currently hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and rain pants. If you happen to have an REI Co-Op Membership, you're in for some extra sweet deals. From now through March 24, members can save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item with code "MEMBER2025".

Brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite items from REI's sale.

Quick Links

Featured Items

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube
Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $8 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

View Deal
REI Flexlite Camp Chair
REI Flexlite Camp Chair: was $79 now $63 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Chill out by the campfire in this lightweight and durable camp chair. Its ripstop seat and tentlike frame surpass REI's durability tests. Plus, you can bring it along with you anywhere. It folds down easily into the included drawstring bag for secure storage while you travel.  

View Deal
REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Tent with Footprint
REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Tent with Footprint: was $299 now $239 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This tent is an REI member-tested icon. It will keep you comfortable on any adventure thanks to its thoughtful design, simple setup and protective rainfly. The 2-person tent offers plenty of space, comes in three different colors and even has a portion of mesh canopy that lets you watch the night sky.

View Deal
Therm-a-rest Boost 650 20F/-6C Sleeping Bag
Therm-a-rest Boost 650 20F/-6C Sleeping Bag: was $299 now $239 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Sleep comfortably in any position thanks to this lightweight sleeping bag that essentially transforms from a roomy semirectangular bag to a thermally efficient mummy bag. It's packable, water repellant and fully insulated to keep you both dry and comfortable. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes and lengths.

View Deal
Osprey Atmos AG 50 Pack (Men's)
Osprey Atmos AG 50 Pack (Men's): was $315 now $252 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Need a pack for your next hiking or camping trip? This one is made from 100% recycled materials and features an adjustable shoulder harness, straps and hipbelt to help you get the perfect fit. Available in two sizes, the smaller options fits up to 50 liters while the larger one holds 53 liters. It also has designated areas for your water reservoir and sleeping bag. Women should check out the Osprey Aura AG 50 Pack.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's)
Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $400 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing essential features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.

View Deal

REI Accessory Deals

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp
Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $12 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

View Deal
REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack
REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com

Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

View Deal
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21 at REI.com

Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.

View Deal
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI.com

Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.

View Deal

REI Men's Apparel Deals

Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's)
Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $31 at REI.com

Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.

View Deal
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's)
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $46 at REI.com

Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.

View Deal
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's)
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $61 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

View Deal
The North Face Canyonlands Hoodie (Men's)
The North Face Canyonlands Hoodie (Men's): was $100 now $70 at REI.com

I'm a sucker for a cozy hoody and the Canyonlands from The North Face fits the bill nicely. Constructed of soft, midweight fleece, it features numerous zippered pockets for all your valuables and lowkey branding.

View Deal
Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's)
Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $71 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

View Deal
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's)
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's): was $159 now $76 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. This versatile vest offers warm fleece bonded to a windproof mesh back. It's sure to keep your core warm in cool and windy conditions.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's)
Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com

If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

View Deal

REI Women's Apparel Deals

tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women’s)
tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women’s): was $79 now $43 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.

View Deal
tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women’s)
tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women’s): was $79 now $43 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.

View Deal
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's)
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $53 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

View Deal
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82 at REI.com

Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.

View Deal
Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women’s)
Patagonia R1 Pullover (Women’s): was $139 now $76 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for men on sale as well.

View Deal
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $143 at REI.com

Members, use code MEMBER2025 to save 20% on this item. This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239 at REI.com

This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants (Women's)
Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants (Women's): was $500 now $249 at REI.com

Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
REI deals
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
REI Winter Deals
REI Presidents' Day sale knocks 50% off Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more — 33 deals I'd shop now
REI winter apparel deals
Huge REI sale knocks 40% off Patagonia, Helly Hansen and more — 23 deals I'd shop now
REI Winter Deals
Massive REI sale knocks 40% off The North Face, Patagonia and more — 25 deals I'd shop now
Patagonia deals
Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
REI Holiday deals
Massive REI after Christmas sale — 13 deals I'd shop from The North Face, Patagonia and more
Latest in Sales Events
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more
iPhone 16e shown standing on table
Hurry! This carrier has the iPhone 16e on sale for just $299
Amazon patio furniture
Amazon sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 13 outdoor deals I'd shop for my backyard
Weber grill deals
Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 15 deals I’d shop from $99
Latest in Deals
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales
iPhone 16e shown standing on table
Hurry! This carrier has the iPhone 16e on sale for just $299
Amazon patio furniture
Amazon sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 13 outdoor deals I'd shop for my backyard
More about sales events
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge

Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag

Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more
Instagram app on iPhone

Instagram was down — live updates on the quick outage
See more latest
Most Popular
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Saatva mattress
The biggest Saatva mattress sale in 18 months ends Sunday — 3 mattresses I'd buy to bag the cheapest prices
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more
Target sign
Target spring sale is live — up to 50% off Switch games, laptops and more
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales
iPhone 16e shown standing on table
Hurry! This carrier has the iPhone 16e on sale for just $299
sweaty betty leggings sale
Last chance! Epic Sweaty Betty sale live — 11 deals I'd shop right now
Amazon patio furniture
Amazon sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 13 outdoor deals I'd shop for my backyard
Sonos Deals
Epic Sonos sale takes up to 40% off speakers and soundbars — 7 deals I’d shop right now
Weber grill deals
Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 15 deals I’d shop from $99