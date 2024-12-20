Epic Govee sale knocks up to 50% off my favorite smart lamp — 7 deals I recommend
Save on smart home gear designed for your entire home
My apartment is fully decked out with smart home gear. From smart speakers to smart plugs, I'm all about customizing and simplifying daily tasks. With Christmas on the horizon, there are plenty of smart home sales you can take advantage of today, but my favorite sale right now comes from Govee and Amazon.
For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select Govee smart home devices. If you need a last-minute gift, many of these devices can still ship in time for Christmas. Simultaneously, the Govee website is also taking up to 50% off sitewide. As part of that sale, you can get the Govee Floor Lamp 2 for $109. I have this lamp in my living room and it's hands-down one of my favorite smart home gadgets. Below are the best deals in Amazon's and Govee's sale.
- Govee 6-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $54 now $44 @ Amazon
- Govee Smart 65ft LED Strip Lights: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite: was $89 now $58 @ Govee
- Govee RGBIC Gaming Neon Rope Lights: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
- Govee RGBIC LED Modern Floor Lamp: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
- Govee Smart RGBIC 96ft Outdoor String Lights: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- Govee Floor Lamp 2: was $149 now $109 @ Govee
- Govee Permanent Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights: was $419 now $279 @ Amazon
The Best Govee Deals
These little luminaries pump out 800 lumens and 16 million colors. They're compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can simply control them with voice commands. You can also tap them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.
This kit includes 65 feet (two strips that are roughly 34 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, WFH desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.
Govee's TV backlight won't break the bank if you're looking to recreate an immersive, at-home film viewing experience. This kit comes with rope lighting that can be adhered to the back of your TV along with an attachable camera. It also boasts a fish-eye correction feature that "helps ensure the colors appear consistent across the screen, eliminating distortions often seen with curved backlights," one reviewer raves. Do note that the 11 ft option is ideal for TVs between 55 and 65 inches, whereas the 16 ft strip is for 75- to 85-inch TVs.
In our review of this light strip from Govee, our editor covered the perimeter of her desk without any hiccups. Other reviewers note an appreciation for the durability of the silicone base, plus the brightness and vibrancy of the segmented RGBIC (Red, Green, Blue, Indepdent Control) that can be scheduled and synchronized to sound in the app. Be sure to apply the coupon to get this price.
Our senior security and networking editor swears by these string lights, which he shares are the reason his "backyard truly shines" in this hands-on review. After draping two sets across his porch's awning, he loved them so much he bought another pair, and they're still holding up fine. "The outdoor string lights are great for ambiance and lighting up my fence but the rope light is perfect for parties or get-togethers which can always use a little RGB," he writes.
This 60-inch floor lamp can give your home an instant makeover. The Matter-supported LED lamp offers vibrant colors and limitless lighting possibilities with 1725 lumens of brightness. You can control it via voice commands or via the Govee app to create custom lighting for reading, working, or watching TV. I also like its built-in microphone which can be used to create a music mode that changes the lamps colors based on your soundtrack. It works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
From spooky Halloween set ups to festive Christmas displays, Govee's permanent outdoor lights are currently on sale. You can snag up to 150 ft worth of IP67-rated Eaves lights for less than usual. Great as holiday lights, at all other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as standard downlights for extra security and visibility in the yard.
