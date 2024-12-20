Epic Govee sale knocks up to 50% off my favorite smart lamp — 7 deals I recommend

Govee Smart RGBIC 96ft Outdoor String Lights:

was $99

now $79 at Amazon

Our senior security and networking editor swears by these string lights, which he shares are the reason his "backyard truly shines" in this hands-on review. After draping two sets across his porch's awning, he loved them so much he bought another pair, and they're still holding up fine. "The outdoor string lights are great for ambiance and lighting up my fence but the rope light is perfect for parties or get-togethers which can always use a little RGB," he writes.