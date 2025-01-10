Epic Crate & Barrel sale live — 5 deals I’d shop from Le Creuset, KitchenAid and more
Looking to become your own personal chef in 2025? Fortunately, small appliances can make the job a bit simpler. And while it's no secret they tend to cost a pretty penny, the new year brings with it a plethora of unbeatable deals to shop — especially at Crate & Barrel.
That's right — the home goods retailer is currently discounting tons of small kitchen appliances. Right now, you can shop deals on food processors, coffee makers, stand mixers and more from top-tier brands like Le Creuset, Breville and KitchenAid.
So whether you're someone who's hoping to chef it up in the new year or you just need a little helping hand in the kitchen, Crate & Barrel's sale has something for everyone. Here are my 5 favorite deals to shop now.
Best Crate & Barrel deals
A Crate & Barrel exclusive, this saucepan will sear, sauté and simmer all your favorite foods to perfection on a premium stainless steel surface. Its impressive three-ply construction creates rapid and even heat distribution and its riveted handle features a drip-free pouring rim. The saucepan is oven-safe in high temperatures.
Featuring a large 13-Cup Work Bowl, this processor comes with the Exact Slice System level for fine tuning your food prep, a wide feeding tube to accommodate large food items and a leak resistant seal. What's more, you'll also get the quality and reliability KitchenAid is known for.
This Cuisinart Precision Master stand mixer has a good capacity 5-5-quart bowl, with three mixer attachments for kneading, beating and whisking and a pouring shield. It has 12 speeds to suit a variety of tasks and comes with a central hub in the front if you're in the mood to roll pasta or whip up some ice cream.
If you're looking for a large dutch oven, the signature round wide is a good choice that's reduced by $150 right now in a huge range of colors. It has a 6.75qt capacity that will cater to large households or work with batch cooking.
The Express Impress is a truly impeccable brewer. A level up from Breville's iconic Barista Express, this machine features an in-built tamper that will guarantee an even compression on your puck, and result in a lot less mess.
