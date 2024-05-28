Epic Amazon Skechers sale — 23 deals I'd get from $17 on sneakers and apparel

Memorial Day sales are a huge opportunity to save on everything on your shopping list. The holiday may be over, but Amazon's Skechers sale is still going strong. If you've been hesitating to hit purchase on the Skechers you want, I don't recommend waiting much longer as there's no telling how much longer these discounts will last.

The deal I recommend most is the Skechers Women's Go Run Lite Sneakers on sale from $55 at Amazon. These are some of the best Skechers you can buy — they're lightweight, breathable and feature Skechers' signature energetic, responsive internal cushioning.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Skechers deals. Prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so make sure to check any different color options in your size for the best deal. For more sales, stay tuned to our live coverage of the best Memorial Day sales you can still get.

Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes

Skechers Women's Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat: was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

Sketchers Women's Bobs B: was $45 now from $27 @ Amazon

These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal: was $44 now from $31 @ Amazon

Snag these summery Skechers from just $31. They feature a Skechers Yoga Foam comfort footbed and a flexible traction outsole. They also have a comfortable stretch strap, with a pretty beaded design.

Skechers Women's Squad Sr Food Service Shoe: was $69 now from $31 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Women's Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat: was $50 now from $38 @ Amazon

For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day.

Skechers Women's Martha Stewart Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune Sneaker: was $90 now from $39 @ Amazon

Take notes from Martha Stewart's signature style with these Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune slip-on sneakers. These stretch fit shoes feature air cooled memory foam, a molded heel panel and a metallic-look finish. They're currently on sale starting from $39.

Skechers Mens Moreno Canvas Oxford: was $70 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.

Skechers Women's Knit Twin Gore Slip On: was $60 now from $41 @ Amazon

These simple and comfortable Skechers loafers have been marked down in price. They come with a Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam insole that provides comfort, cooling and support. They're also breathable and easy to put on thanks to their knitted slip-on design.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Ecstatic: was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon

Score the Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Ecstatic for a discounted price at Amazon. These popular shoes feature 5Gen midsole cushioning, a Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat insole for one of the most comfortable and supportive walking shoes around. They're also lightweight and breathable due to their mesh upper.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker: was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $40 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Sport Women's Summits Sneaker: was $59 now from $40 @ Amazon

Score these Skechers sport shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Skechers Men’s Go Run Consistent Sneaker: was $60 now from $42 @ Amazon

This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now from $42 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: was $75 now from $48 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Men's Relment Traven: was $90 now from $49 @ Amazon

Stay cool and comfortable in the great outdoors with the Skechers Relment Traven shoes. They're fully waterproof, meaning they're safe for treks through puddles or even snow. Plus, they have Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles for supportive cushioning with every step.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: was $75 now from $50 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Men's Flex Advantage Bendon Work Shoe: was $85 now from $51 @ Amazon

If you want a smart, comfortable shoe for work, the Skechers Men's Flex Advantage Bendon Work Shoe are on sale starting from $51. These shoes have a traction outsole to make them more resistant to slips and air cooled memory foam soles.

Skechers Sport Women's D'Lites Slip-On Mule Sneaker: was $70 now from $58 @ Amazon

For a more classic sporty look, the Skechers D'Lites Slip-On mules are the way to go. This casual sporty mule features a smooth nubuck leather and heathered mesh upper with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Skechers deals — Apparel

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: was $39 now from $17 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie: was $59 now from $17 @ Amazon

This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale at Amazon. A huge 49% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.

Skechers Women's Restful Long Sleeve Hoodie: was $52 now from $19 @ Amazon

Perfect for this chilly spring mornings, the Skechers Restful Long Sleeve Hoodie features a French terry fabric with a soft, silky feel. It sports a kangaroo pocket and thumbholes at sleeve openings.