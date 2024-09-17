Eddie Bauer knocks 50% off camping gear — 7 deals I'd shop now from $15
Snag half off Eddie Bauer tents, sleeping bags and more
Fall is almost here — and if you're already gearing up for those fall excursions, you might want to think about updating your camping equipment. Fortunately, we have the perfect recommendation when it comes to top-rated tents, sleeping bags, coolers and more.
Eddie Bauer, a best-selling outdoor brand, is currently having a huge sale on camping gear and essentials. When you use the code "FALL50" at check out, you'll get a whopping 50% off clearance items. (The discount is applied at checkout). But that's not all — the site is also hosting a sale with 50% off up to three items, meaning you can choose three (or less) non-clearance items and cut the price in half.
With savings this big, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Here are my 7 favorite camping deals from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Eddie Bauer camping deals
- Eddie Bauer 250 Lumen Pop-Up Lantern: was $30 now $15
- Eddie Bauer Camp Chair: was $65 now $27
- Eddie Bauer Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote: was $80 now $34
- Eddie Bauer 25L Trailhead Daypack: was $99 now $42
- Eddie Bauer Packable Down Throw: was $159 now $67
- Eddie Bauer Olympic Dome 10 Multi-Room Tent: was $349 now $174
- Eddie Bauer Downclime Alpine Sleeping Bag: was $449 now $189
Best Eddie Bauer Camping Deals
Eddie Bauer 250 Lumen Pop-Up Lantern: was $30 now $15 @ Eddie Bauer
Shed some light on your campground set up with this LED lantern that shines up to 250 lumens. It's super lightweight and easy to carry around with you. The energy-efficient LEDs provide clear, bright light and a magnetic bottom lets you anchor the lantern to a steel surface. It runs on three AAA batteries.
Eddie Bauer Camp Chair: was $65 now $27 @ Eddie Bauer
There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — and this lightweight camp chair sets up easily and packs into its own stuff sack for transport and storage. The chair holds up to 225 pounds.
Eddie Bauer Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote: was $80 now $34 @ Eddie Bauer
This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will hold up to 36 beverage cans plus ice. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain.
Eddie Bauer 25L Trailhead Daypack: was $99 now $42 @ Eddie Bauer
This supportive and versatile backpack will hold all your hiking essentials on your camping expeditions. It features a large main compartment and smaller side and front pockets for the smaller daily essentials.
Eddie Bauer Packable Down Throw: was $159 now $67 @ Eddie Bauer
If you're hoping to get cozy in the great outdoors, look no further than this down throw. Easy to pack for traveling, the lightweight blanket combines a smooth 400-thread-count polyester fabric shell with premium down insulation.
Eddie Bauer Olympic Dome 10 Multi-Room Tent: was $349 now $174 @ Eddie Bauer
Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this spacious tent will be there to keep up. Made with durable, double wall construction, the tent fits up to 10 people at once and provides superior weather protection. It also features a mesh ceiling and wall panels that provide excellent air flow and reduced condensation.
Eddie Bauer Downclime Alpine Sleeping Bag: was $449 now $189 @ Eddie Bauer
Thanks to this lightweight sleeping bag, you'll be able to stay warm, cozy and bundled all night long. The sleeping bag is packable, water repellant and fully insulated to keep you both dry and comfortable.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.