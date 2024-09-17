Eddie Bauer knocks 50% off camping gear — 7 deals I'd shop now from $15

Fall is almost here — and if you're already gearing up for those fall excursions, you might want to think about updating your camping equipment. Fortunately, we have the perfect recommendation when it comes to top-rated tents, sleeping bags, coolers and more.

Eddie Bauer, a best-selling outdoor brand, is currently having a huge sale on camping gear and essentials. When you use the code "FALL50" at check out, you'll get a whopping 50% off clearance items. (The discount is applied at checkout). But that's not all — the site is also hosting a sale with 50% off up to three items, meaning you can choose three (or less) non-clearance items and cut the price in half.

With savings this big, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Here are my 7 favorite camping deals from the sale.

Best Eddie Bauer Camping Deals

Eddie Bauer 250 Lumen Pop-Up Lantern: was $30 now $15 @ Eddie Bauer

Shed some light on your campground set up with this LED lantern that shines up to 250 lumens. It's super lightweight and easy to carry around with you. The energy-efficient LEDs provide clear, bright light and a magnetic bottom lets you anchor the lantern to a steel surface. It runs on three AAA batteries.

Eddie Bauer Camp Chair: was $65 now $27 @ Eddie Bauer

There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — and this lightweight camp chair sets up easily and packs into its own stuff sack for transport and storage. The chair holds up to 225 pounds.

Eddie Bauer Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote: was $80 now $34 @ Eddie Bauer

This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will hold up to 36 beverage cans plus ice. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain.

Eddie Bauer 25L Trailhead Daypack: was $99 now $42 @ Eddie Bauer

This supportive and versatile backpack will hold all your hiking essentials on your camping expeditions. It features a large main compartment and smaller side and front pockets for the smaller daily essentials.

Eddie Bauer Packable Down Throw: was $159 now $67 @ Eddie Bauer

If you're hoping to get cozy in the great outdoors, look no further than this down throw. Easy to pack for traveling, the lightweight blanket combines a smooth 400-thread-count polyester fabric shell with premium down insulation.

Eddie Bauer Olympic Dome 10 Multi-Room Tent: was $349 now $174 @ Eddie Bauer

Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this spacious tent will be there to keep up. Made with durable, double wall construction, the tent fits up to 10 people at once and provides superior weather protection. It also features a mesh ceiling and wall panels that provide excellent air flow and reduced condensation.