Best Buy Black Friday sale is live from $19 — 25 deals I'm shopping on headphones, Switch games, OLED TVs and more

Black Friday deals have officially launched at Best Buy. Although the retail holiday itself is a few weeks out, there's no harm in getting your holiday shopping started early, especially if you want to secure some deals before they sell out!

Right now you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Plus, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $649 at Best Buy. It's $650 off and one of the best OLED TV deals I've ever seen.

Check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's Black Friday sale below. And make sure to check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide and our Black Friday smartwatch deals live coverage.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $78 @ Walmart

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $59 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

TVs

Laptops

Asus Chromebook 14" CM1402: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy This Chromebook has fallen to a super cheap price. Like most budget laptops, it won't break any performance records but it's fine for everyday use like watching videos and browsing the web. This model comes with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB memory and 64GB eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $529 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $170 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $899 now $698.50 at Best Buy Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 can play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool, and have Adaptive EQ and Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation features. Plus, the earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy If you're looking for some great-value headphones, then the Sennheiser Accentum should be right at the top of your list. They're based on Sennheiser's more expensive noise cancelers, the Momentum 4, and feature similar sound, excellent noise canceling and an incredible battery life of 60 hours.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

