Best Buy Black Friday sale is live from $19 — 25 deals I'm shopping on headphones, Switch games, OLED TVs and more

Best Buy's top Black Friday deals on tech and appliances

Best Buy deals
Black Friday deals have officially launched at Best Buy. Although the retail holiday itself is a few weeks out, there's no harm in getting your holiday shopping started early, especially if you want to secure some deals before they sell out!

Right now you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and activation at Best Buy. Plus, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $649 at Best Buy. It's $650 off and one of the best OLED TV deals I've ever seen.

Check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's Black Friday sale below. And make sure to check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide and our Black Friday smartwatch deals live coverage.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Apple AirTag (4-pack)
Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $59 at Best Buy

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy

This excellent budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.
LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV
LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $649 at Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

TVs

TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL Q5 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $248 at Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.
Sony 65" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV
Sony 65" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy

Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts, plus PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal pick for cinematic movie enjoyers. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.
Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV
Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

This impressive OLED TV blends Sony's lauded engineering with the benefits of OLED display technology. It comes with Google TV baked right into the TV's software, as well as a solid list of gaming-related enhancements (like ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K/120Hz gaming). Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.
Laptops

Asus Chromebook 14" CM1402
Asus Chromebook 14" CM1402: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy

This Chromebook has fallen to a super cheap price. Like most budget laptops, it won't break any performance records but it's fine for everyday use like watching videos and browsing the web. This model comes with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB memory and 64GB eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515
Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a premium Chromebook with a strong-feeling build, comfortable keyboard and top-firing speakers. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $529 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $170 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

Lenovo Yoga 7i
Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $899 now $698.50 at Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.

HP OMEN 16.1" Gaming Laptop
HP OMEN 16.1" Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $949 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for an Intel-based gaming laptop, the HP Omen is a great pick. You'll get a large 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a high 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it's packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU and a whopping 1TB of storage space.

Headphones

Jlab Jbuds Mini
Jlab Jbuds Mini: was $39 now $29 at Best Buy

We were seriously impressed with these tiny but mighty earbuds in our Jlab Jbuds Mini review. They're incredibly compact but deliver excellent sound and up to 20 hours of battery life. They even made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 can play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool, and have Adaptive EQ and Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation features. Plus, the earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Sennheiser Accentum
Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy

If you're looking for some great-value headphones, then the Sennheiser Accentum should be right at the top of your list. They're based on Sennheiser's more expensive noise cancelers, the Momentum 4, and feature similar sound, excellent noise canceling and an incredible battery life of 60 hours.
Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Wireless Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179 now $129 at Best Buy

Multiplatform game fans seeking versatility across their console collection can secure a great deal on Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset. The wireless device is compatible with all major consoles, PC, and mobile devices, but also benefits from a low-latency Bluetooth connection and over 40 hours of battery life.

