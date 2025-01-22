Amazon knocks 50% off Eddie Bauer outerwear — 7 down jacket deals I'd shop right now
Winter outerwear deals from $49
Winter is in full swing — and chances are, you'll have to brave the sub-zero temperatures at some point. Fortunately, Eddie Bauer has quite the selection of down-filled parkas, jackets and vests to keep you warm — many of which just so happen to be on sale now at Amazon.
That's right! Amazon is currently hosting a huge sale with best-selling Eddie Bauer outerwear starting at just $49. I've gathered a list of my favorites below, and I'm thrilled to say that every single item is at least 50% off. As someone who's constantly scouring the web for deals, I'll admit this is a pretty amazing sale in my book.
So don't wait — keep scrolling to check out my favorite pieces from the Eddie Bauer sale at Amazon.
- Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Vest (Men's): was $99 now $49
- Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket (Men's): was $129 now $64
- Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket (Women's): was $129 now $64
- Eddie Bauer 1936 Skyliner Model Down Jacket (Men's): was $229 now $114
- Eddie Bauer Crystal Ridge Down Parka (Women's): was $249 now $124
- Eddie Bauer Lodge Cascadian Down Parka (Women's): was $249 now $124
- Eddie Bauer Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Parka (Men's): was $299 now $149
Best Eddie Bauer Deals
Stay warm and stylish in this down vest that's made of a wind-resistant nylon shell and premium down insulation. Both durable and water repellant, the vest will provide extra warmth and comfort whenever you need it. Plus, it's a total steal at just $49.
This ultra-light and packable down jacket is the perfect travel companion. It features a nylon shell with a durable, water-repellent finish that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. Plus, its premium down insulation provides superior warmth while only weighing a few ounces. It also comes in a Dark Smoke color.
This is the same great deal listed above, except it's the women's version of the short and stylish down jacket. It comes in the pictured Light Gray hue or in Black.
Who knew something this stylish could also be this warm? The Skyliner is an Eddie Bauer original and the brand's very first patented down jacket. It features a classic bomber styling, but has been modernized with 650-fill premium down insulation that offers exceptional warmth. Plus, its waterproof finish keeps the elements at bay.
Function meets fashion in this weatherproof parka! Available in Navy, Dusty Lilac and Black, the parka features 550-fill power down insulation and interior storm cuffs for extra warmth. The parka's slightly shiny shell is made from a combination of nylon, polyester and cotton. It also includes a snap-off hood that has a removable faux fur lining.
It doesn't get much warmer than this down-filled parka. Despite its length, size and filling, it's incredibly lightweight. The polyester shell has a durable, water-repellent finish to keep you dry and it also has an adjustable fleece-lined hood to provide extra protection. The parka also comes in Black, Red and Deep Eggplant, but I'm personally loving this Sage color.
Heading into sub-zero temperatures? You need this parka made with premium down insulation. The bonded channels in the parka eliminate sewn seams for maximum thermal efficiency — meaning you'll stay warmer longer. The shell is made of polyester stretch material so you'll also experience exceptional mobility. And of course, you'll also get a highly durable, water-repellent finish. What more could you ask for from a coat?
