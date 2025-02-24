Amazon just slashed $40 off this popular air purifier just in time for allergy season

The best air purifiers can make a huge difference to your home, making it feel clearer and more welcoming when you walk through the door after a long day.

They don't always come cheap, however, and that makes finding deals on them all the more important. Thankfully, we've found a great one with the Blueair 311i Max, one of the more popular models around.

Right now you can get the Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max air purifier for $189 at Amazon. Amazon has knocked $40 off of its MSRP (that's 17%), bringing this sizeable air purifier to under $200. I've seen it lower, but this is still a great price especially ahead of pollen season.

Blueair Air Purifier 311i Max: was $229 now $189 at Amazon Save $40 on this air purifier, with 83% faster cleaning than prior models and half the noise. Blueair says it removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles, making it ideal for tackling pollen, dust, or even pet hair.

I admit, it's not as exciting as a new TV or games console, but having an air purifier in your home can make a huge difference to your health — particularly if you or anyone you live with suffers from allergies.

According to the manufacturer, the Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max cleans up to 83% faster, while doing so with half of the noise. This means it should be easier to plug in and forget about as it goes about its business.

There's a night mode, too, and a child lock for keeping little hands safe near it. Plus, you can control it with the included smartphone app, setting schedules and adjusting the strength even if you're away from the device itself.

Got dust issues, or too much pet hair? Then you need an air purifier — and this one is as good as it gets.