7 picks worth buying in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section
Stylish fitness apparel as low as $29
Most recognize Lululemon as a high-quality and durable active wear brand that yogis, runners, and fitness-gurus swear by. What they're not widely known for is their clearance sales, which have essentially been non-existent in the past.
Most people don't even know they have a 'We Made Too Much' section featuring select sizes and colors of leftover merchandise. And if you're looking for a Lululemon discount, this is pretty much the only place you'll find one.
Fortunately, there are tons of great finds on all our favorite Lululemon apparel, including discounts on the women's blissfeel 2 Running Shoe and the men's License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt. Below, I've put together a list of my top 7 finds.
Quick Links
- shop the Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section
- Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $29
- Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas: was $38 now $29
- License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $44
- Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme: was $128 now $59
- Steady State Short 5": was $78 now $59
- blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now $59
- Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now $89
Best Lululemon Picks
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now $89 @ Lululemon
The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.
License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $44 @ Lululemon
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme: was $128 now $59 @ Lululemon
Whether you're heading into the office, running some errands or just hanging out around the house, these super-soft pants are the essence of comfort and versatility. Made from Lululemon's signature Luxtreme fabric, the pants are stretchy, breathable and sweat-wicking. They also have an adjustable drawcord that can be worn on the inside or out.
Lululemon Align™ Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $29 @ Lululemon
Yoga-lovers, this one is for you! The one shoulder, asymmetrical bra/top is buttery soft and ideal for striking a (yoga) pose. It comes in a variety of additional colors that are also on sale for nearly half of the original price.
Steady State Short 5": was $78 now $59 @ Lululemon
Comfort is at the core of these classic shorts designed with flexibility in mind. The lightweight fabric make them great to wear at home or on the go. Available in a variety of different colors, there are only a few pairs left of these relaxed-fit shorts.
blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now $59 @ Lululemon
These women's running shoes were designed to deliver support and breathability where you need it and flexibility where you want it. They feature a soft and springy cushioning so you'll bounce right along on the street, track or treadmill. The shoes also come with a 30-day trial, so you can put them to the test and get a full refund if they don't work out.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas: was $38 now $29 @ Lululemon
Keep all your essential close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.