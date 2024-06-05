7 picks worth buying in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section

Most recognize Lululemon as a high-quality and durable active wear brand that yogis, runners, and fitness-gurus swear by. What they're not widely known for is their clearance sales, which have essentially been non-existent in the past.

Most people don't even know they have a 'We Made Too Much' section featuring select sizes and colors of leftover merchandise. And if you're looking for a Lululemon discount, this is pretty much the only place you'll find one.

Fortunately, there are tons of great finds on all our favorite Lululemon apparel, including discounts on the women's blissfeel 2 Running Shoe and the men's License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt. Below, I've put together a list of my top 7 finds.

Best Lululemon Picks

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now $89 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $44 @ Lululemon

Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme: was $128 now $59 @ Lululemon

Whether you're heading into the office, running some errands or just hanging out around the house, these super-soft pants are the essence of comfort and versatility. Made from Lululemon's signature Luxtreme fabric, the pants are stretchy, breathable and sweat-wicking. They also have an adjustable drawcord that can be worn on the inside or out.

Lululemon Align™ Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $29 @ Lululemon

Yoga-lovers, this one is for you! The one shoulder, asymmetrical bra/top is buttery soft and ideal for striking a (yoga) pose. It comes in a variety of additional colors that are also on sale for nearly half of the original price.

Steady State Short 5": was $78 now $59 @ Lululemon

Comfort is at the core of these classic shorts designed with flexibility in mind. The lightweight fabric make them great to wear at home or on the go. Available in a variety of different colors, there are only a few pairs left of these relaxed-fit shorts.

blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now $59 @ Lululemon

These women's running shoes were designed to deliver support and breathability where you need it and flexibility where you want it. They feature a soft and springy cushioning so you'll bounce right along on the street, track or treadmill. The shoes also come with a 30-day trial, so you can put them to the test and get a full refund if they don't work out.