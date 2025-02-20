You can use a QR code to share your Wi-Fi password — here’s how

QR codes are everywhere these days, offering a simple way to access information through your device's camera. Now, with iOS 18, Apple has extended this convenience to Wi-Fi password sharing.

While iPhone users have long been able to share Wi-Fi passwords between Apple devices when in close proximity and listed in each other's Contacts, QR codes remove these restrictions. This feature is particularly useful when sharing passwords with Android users, and you can even screenshot the QR code to print for guests.

Sharing your password this way is a convenient alternative to reading out complicated strings of letters and numbers. Let's explore how to create and use QR codes for Wi-Fi password sharing.

1. Select Wi-Fi card (Image: © Future) To view the QR code, you firstly need to launch the Passwords app and select the Wi-Fi card.

2. Select a network (Image: © Future) You then need to select the Wi-Fi network that you want to share with other people.

3. Choose to show QR code (Image: © Future) The Wi-Fi details will be shown on screen. Simply tap Show Network QR code.

4. Use the code (Image: © Future) The QR code will be displayed on the screen. If someone needs to access your network name and password, they only need to scan the QR code using their device’s camera.

And that’s all there is to it. You now know how to use a QR code to share your Wi-Fi password. But why not learn how to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot on iPhone , or discover how to set up Wi-Fi calling on iPhone . You can also find out how to share a Wi-Fi password from iPhone to Android .