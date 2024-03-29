Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor claims charging speed won’t fit its flagship status

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

Continued 25W charging is fast getting irritating

Galaxy Z Fold 6 render
(Image credit: SmartPrix)

If you’re hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 might take a leaf out of the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra's book and boost its charging speed, you better brace yourself for disappointment. Rumor has it that both phones will be sticking to 25W charging speeds once again.

This is according to leaker Ice Universe, who posted what looks like Chinese regulatory information about both phones on Twitter/X. That includes charging and power specs, and both phones appear to have a maximum power input of 3.3-5.9 VDC at 3A — or 25 watts.

See more

This is disappointing news. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus managed to boost its maximum charging speed up to 45W this year, and it had some of us hoping that the incoming foldables might do the same. But according to these specs, that isn’t going to happen.

Unfortunately, that appears to be the trade-off you get when you buy a foldable phone. Ever since they first debuted, Samsung foldable phones have commanded a very high price tag — but without the same high-end specs you’d expect from the Galaxy S range.

Foldable users generally have to contend with less impressive cameras and smaller batteries, among other things, while also paying several hundred dollars more. Frankly, Samsung is going to have to do a lot better if it wants its foldable phones to stay competitive in the ever-expanding foldable phone market.

Improving the maximum charging speed would have been a small upgrade, but it would have been welcome nonetheless. Especially since Samsung’s foldables generally don’t last as long on a single charge. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 lasted 10 hours and 55 minutes in our battery testing, compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 13 hours and 9 minutes. So an option to quickly top up your reserves to get through a particularly intensive day could make a huge difference to your experience with the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both expected to launch later this year, and word is we may see the duo arrive a little earlier than normal. That way, the rumor says, Samsung can get the announcements out ahead of the 2024 Olympics, of which Samsung is a major sponsor.

We won’t know for sure until Samsung actually confirms those details, though. So in the meantime be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs for all the latest news and rumors.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $250 OFF + 30 ...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $150 OFF + 30 ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $125 OFF + 30 ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8
Pixel 8 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $200 OFF + 30 ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Pixel 8 Pro 128GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $250 OFF + 30 ...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 256GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get $150 OFF + 30 ...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at