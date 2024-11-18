Samsung Galaxy S25 just tipped for gaming upgrade the iPhone 16 can't match

According to a new leak, mobile gaming could see a massive improvement with Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup next year.

The leak from Jukanlosreve (via Android Police) hints at a Game Assist feature that appears meant to improve performance on the S25 series via upscaling and a bit of Qualcomm technology. It hints at a device that makes the iPhone 16 look outdated in terms of gaming.

Samsung phones already have a Game Booster feature, which features some performance tools and prioritizes game performance. This potential Game Assist feature looks to be an even more specific performance boost.

A screenshot from Jukanlosreve shows this Game Assist, which is supposed to "create a more enjoyable gameplay experience with game assistants." It also lists upscaling from 60Hz to 120Hz, and "performance optimizations deliver more performance with less heat."

In their tweet, they also speculate that the game mode will get this new game mode thanks to "frame interpolation and upscaling using Qualcomm's AFME 2.0 technology."

AFME is Qualcomm's Adreno Frame Motion engine, which Qualcomm has said "provides realistic detail by generating high quality scenes, doubling the frame rate while maintaining the same power consumption."

This, combined with the powerful-looking Snapdragon 8 Elite, means that the Galaxy S25 could be one of the best gaming phones.

Samsung is expected to release an overhauled One UI 7 Android 15 skin with the Galaxy S25 series, where Game Assist may also make its debut. It's meant to bring smoothness, fluidity and performance to Samsung's flagship phones.

