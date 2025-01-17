Xiaomi phone batteries could soon be bigger than any Galaxy phone — here’s what we know
There's even word of an 8,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi is reportedly working on one of the largest batteries we've ever seen for the next generation of Redmi phones.
There has been much talk recently about the increase in battery sizes, especially with the recent OnePlus 13, which came with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. However, veteran leaker Digital Chat Station has taken to social media platform Weibo to reveal that Xiaomi plans to exceed this with its Redmi brand. According to DCS, the Chinese brand has confirmed a 7,500 mAh battery will be coming to a future device, and an 8,000 mAh battery is currently being tested.
Now, this isn't the largest battery on the market at the moment. It is possible to find several rugged phones with batteries as large as 10,000 mAh. However, in the report from Android Authority, the new Redmi is expected to be more like conventional smartphones. If this is accurate, it would mean that the next Redmi's battery life could exceed phones like the RedMagic 9 Pro and even the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.
However, this larger battery does appear to have some issues. The main, stated in a response by DCS to one of the comments, is that the increased battery would not support wireless charging. It should also be noted that, while the unnamed Redmi might exceed the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery life, it might struggle against the Galaxy S26. According to a recent post on X by Jukanlosreve, the Galaxy S26's batteries could include a silicone-carbon battery, meaning more power in a smaller package.
This isn't the only news we've heard about Xiaomi this week, as another recent post from DCS revealed some of the hardware specs for the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. According to the post, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, improved cameras, full-size NFC, and a side fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, another post on X indicates that the phone will come with a 5,600-5,700 mAh battery.
The news of an improved battery in the next Redmi is interesting, however, the real question is if the phone will be released in the US. If it does, then I do not doubt that it could find a place on our best phone battery life page.
