OnePlus Open finally sees Android 14 update, but there’s a major catch

Owners of the OnePlus Open will finally have access to the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update. Although there are a few caveats, the biggest being that the update is only available if you happen to be in India.

The update will first go to those who participated in OnePlus’ Closed Beta and Open Beta Programs. Once the update reaches those people it will move on to the general public. OnePlus has released a list of the features that will come with the update.

According to the report, the OnePlus Open OxygenOS 14 update will see features like Aqua Dynamics, which is a way of interaction that uses morphing forms allowing you to view up-to-date information at a glance. The update will also allow users to add a file dock to transfer content between files and apps using drag and drop. Then there's a feature called Content Extraction that makes it easier to extract text and images from the screen with a simple tap.

(Image credit: Future)

The OxygenOs14 update also offers more system stability and improves both the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of the animations. The update will also improve the photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. Overall, while the Android 14 update is relatively tame in terms of features, it does improve the general quality of life when using phones.

It is a good sign to see the OnePlus Open receiving the update, even if it is slightly late. The Open was one of our top phones of 2023 for a variety of reasons. In our review of the phone, we praised its outstanding design and battery life. We also noted the Open’s dynamic canvas multi-tasking, as well as the general performance of the phone. It was even good enough to make some of us drop our iPhone 15 Pros to try it out.

While it is odd to see the update only occur in a single country it does fit with the release of the beta back in December 2023. OnePlus has not commented on bringing the stable release to other countries yet, but hopefully, they will comment on if this will happen within the next few weeks. Until then all OnePlus users can do is wait and see if their phone will be able to update its software before the release of Android 15.