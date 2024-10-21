OnePlus 13 release date officially revealed — but there’s a catch

OnePlus has revealed the final design for the OnePlus 13, as well as the initial release date later this month.

We've heard a fair few rumors about the next generation of OnePlus phones, namely that it was planned for a release before the end of October. This has been confirmed on OnePlus' official social media, with a video on Weibo (via Android Police) showing off the new device's rear design, as well as announcing the launch date for October 31.

The OnePlus 13 retains the same overall rear design as the prior OnePlus 12, including the same circular camera island. However, the island now stands alone, with no plate running along the side of it. There's also a new metal bar running horizontally along the phone's back, lining up with the cross shape inside the camera block. It also seems that the OnePlus 13 has a new flat frame, which is reminiscent of the iPhone 16's.

(Image credit: OnePlus Mobile Phone @ Weibo)

The post also reveals the new color options for the OnePlus 13 which are Obsidian, Blue and White. According to the post (via machine translation) the colors are inspired by three images of forest, ocean and snow. We can also see the three camera sensors for the phone, which have been rumored to all be 50MP and feature an upgraded telephoto lens.

As stated, the post confirmed an October 31 release date for the OnePlus 13. Unfortunately, the release later this month is only in China with no word of a wider release just yet. However, a global launch will likely occur in the following months, or in early 2025 at the latest going by OnePlus' previous launch patterns.

OnePlus hasn't revealed everything yet though. We are expecting the OnePlus 13 to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and for its display to use localized refresh rate control, which allows different parts of the display to operate at different refresh rates. But confirmation of these features will seemingly only come on the 31st, assuming the leaks are accurate.

We can only hope the global launch comes sooner rather than later. As the OnePlus 13 looks like it will be one of the best Android phones when it releases. But with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series also expected to launch in the near future, OnePlus could once again have a tough fight on its hands.

