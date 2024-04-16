Motorola Edge 50 Ultra release date, price, specs and more

Motorola has announced the Motorola Edge 50 series, including the Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro and the Edge 50 Fusion. Motorola has stated that they aimed to focus on what matters to smartphone users, with a heavy focus on AI capabilities and the world’s first Pantone-validated smartphone camera and display.

Motorola's next smartphone might look like it's running older parts than many current phones. But it features a whole host of new features, like specialized AI tools, upgraded display and photo colors plus a selection of powerful cameras that help set the phone apart. It should put the Ultra model on par with the likes of the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12.

Add to this the more affordable options of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and potential buyers have plenty of choice in how much to spend. But some features, like a super-smooth display and fast charging, are still standard across the whole range, in a generous move from Motorola.

We have summarized all the important features that you need to know about the Motorola Edge 50 series below. Hopefully it'll help you to understand what Motorola's promising with its new flagship phone line, and how it could compare with the current best phones you can buy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Edge 50 Ultra Edge 50 Pro Edge 50 Fusion Display 6.7-inch Super HD OLED (2712 x 1220) 6.7-inch Super HD OLED (2712 x 1220) 6.7-inch FHD OLED Refresh rate 144Hz 144Hz 144Hz Rear cameras 50MP main (f/1.6), 50MP ultrawide (f/2.0), 64MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4) 50MP main (f/1.4), 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.0) 50MP main (f/1.88), 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 50MP selfie (f/1.9) 50MP selfie (f/1.9) 32MP selfie (f/2.45) Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM 12GB/16GB 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 512GB/1TB 512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 125W wired, 50W wireless 125W wired, 50W wireless 68W wired Software Android 14 Android 14 Android 14 Dust/water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Size 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches / 161.09x 72.38 x 8.59 mm 161.23 x 72.4 x 8.19 mm 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 6.95 ounces / 197 grams 186 grams 174.9 grams Colors Forest Grey / Peach Fuzz (vegan leather), Nordic Wood Black Beauty / Luxe Lavender (vegan leather), Moonlight Pearl (polymer) Forest Blue (PMMA), Hot Pink (vegan suede), Marshamllow Blue (vegan leather)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 series comes with three different price options. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra starts £849, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at £599 and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will cost £349. We don't have U.S. pricing details right now, nor info on which models will be available in the States and under what names. But we are fairly confident that at least one Edge 50 model will be available on the west side of the Atlantic.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in the U.K. from the 16th of April, the day of announcement. Meanwhile, you will be able to grab the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra from mid-May, alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: design and display

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (left) & Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Image credit: Future)

The Motorola Edge 50 series has been designed to impress, with a curved design that incorporates materials such as vegan leather and even wood, plus the Pantone color of the year: Peach Fuzz. Coming with a sand-blasted aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 dust/water resistance, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in particular appears as a solid combination of form and function.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Edge 50 Ultra has the first Pantone-validated display with a curved 6.7-inch Super HD display. This validation from the color-matching experts at Pantone promises better color profiles on the screen to make the images truly pop. The display offers a 13% higher resolution than the previous Motorola generation too, while its speakers support Dolby Atmos.

As for the cheaper models, the Edge 50 Pro uses the same 6.7-inch 144 Hz Super HD Display as the Ultra. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also comes with a 6.7-inch Pantone-validated OLED with a lower FHD resolution, but the same 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Cameras

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 50 MP main lens, a 64 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100 x super zoom, as well as a 50 MP Ultrawide lens. The Edge 50 Ultra also comes with a 50 MP selfie camera, complete with autofocus. The main lens can also combine pixels (known as "pixel-binning") into a larger 2.4µm ultra-pixel size to absorb 20% more light for improved performance at night.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro from the front and back. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a super-wide f/1.4 aperture on its 50MP main camera, the widest available on any smartphone currently according to Motorola, which lets in 64% more light for better low-light performance. The Pro also comes with a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens with 30x Super zoom options, and a 13MP Ultrawide camera. Finally, it comes with the same 50MP front-facing camera. Then the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a 50MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 13 MP selfie camera.

While all three phones have solid cameras, it is apparent that the Ultra has the real photographic power. However, all three benefit from Motorola’s new AI system; Moto AI.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Processor, memory and storage

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra runs on the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the lower-spec Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile platform, joined by 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. At the bottom of the range, the Edge 50 Fusion is controlled by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Battery and charging

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra includes a 4,500mAh battery, with 125W wired charging via the in-box power brick to deliver what Moto describes as a day's worth of power in just four minutes of charging. Plus, it’s equipped with 50W wireless charging capabilities, and reverse wireless charging for sharing power with other devices. The Edge 50 Pro gets the same 4,500 mAh battery 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Edge 50 Fusion uses a larger 5,000 mAh battery but slower 68W wired charging, with no wireless option.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Software & Special Features

The Motorola Edge 50 series will makes use of Moto AI to enhance the newly updated camera options for both photos and videos, via what it has dubbed the Photo Enhancement Engine.

A suite of new features helps to improve the video quality, including Adaptive stabilization, which uses AI to determine the speed of movement and adjust the stabilization level for the best result. There's also Auto Focus Tracking to keep the subject in focus at all times; Action Shot for automatically increasing and adjusting the shutter speed based on different lighting conditions, and Long Exposure, which allows users to capture motion in their photos more creatively.

The Moto AI does more than just improve the phone's cameras. One of the most interesting features is the new Style Sync feature, which allows users to take a photo of their outfit’s pattern (or another object) and then the AI will generate several images based on that pattern to give your phone a matching look.

The Motorola Edge 50 series will come with Google Photos as its native gallery application for both Photos and videos. Users can even access other AI-enhanced editing tools through Google Photos, such as Magic Editor, Magic Erase, Photo Unblur and more.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets access to Ultra Wideband (UWB) tracking to determine its or another object's location with 10-30cm accuracy. UWB will allow users to find their friends and family in crowded areas with ease, and several other features. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is designed to follow the evolution of UWB and keep pace with its changes.

Finally, each of the Motorola Edge 50 family of phones comes with Smart Connect, a new software that allows Motorola and Lenovo devices to create a combined ecosystem. Users can make calls, send texts and share files effortlessly. The Smart Connect feature will allow users to connect laptops, tablets and smartphones and can even project their phone display onto the bigger Lenovo screens

Motorola Edge 50: Outlook

All of the Motorola Edge 50 series' specs sound great on paper, but the real question is how these compare to other devices on the market.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sits between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra price-wise, and a little under the price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. With the cheaper Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion models, there are equally strong rival devices like the OnePlus 12R and Pixel 8.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Pro and Fusion could offer something special to customers. While they may lack in power compared to equivalently priced devices, their focus on design, display size and quality and AI-enhanced creative features within the cameras and UI may prove more appealing than the competition. We'll only know for sure after some hands-on time with these models if they're worthy of a spot on our best phones guide or one of our other best lists. Be sure to check back for more info soon!