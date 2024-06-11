One of the coolest and sneakiest iOS 18 upgrades comes to the flashlight

News
By
published

Here's the improvements

iOS 18 logo on iPhone
(Image credit: Future)

Apple has now spilled the beans on all things iOS 18. Well, most things.

Shortly after the WWDC 2024 keynote, users on X (via Neowin) posted videos of themselves messing with the operating system. During this, they discovered that Apple had quietly made some massive improvements to the iPhone flashlight.

Basically, iOS 18 will let you customize the flashlight's beam and brightness instead of being locked to a certain setting. When you turn the flashlight on, a new animation pops up on the screen from the Dynamic Island, showing the status of the light (you can also tap the Dynamic Island to make it come out if you want). You can then slide horizontally to change the light's radius or vertically to adjust the brightness. 

While not necessarily as revolutionary as the AI features packed into Apple Intelligence or as exciting as the ability to customize icons on your iPhone in iOS 18, for people who rely on their iPhone's flashlight on a regular basis, this is definitely an exciting upgrade for their devices. 

Because this is just being shown by users on X and not officially announced by Apple, we don't know if there will be any device limitations or if all devices that support iOS 18 will be able to enjoy the flashlight enhancements. Presumably, it'll be the latter unless there are differences in the type of LED included with some older model iPhones, of which we aren't aware. 

Apple is also rolling out changes to the quick buttons on the lock screen. Flashlight and camera are there by default on iOS 17, but with iOS 18, users will be able to change those buttons to other shortcuts that better suit their needs. Of course, with the flashlight becoming more useful, there may not be a reason to change a thing.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 337 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$999
View
Deal ends Sun, Jun 23, 2024
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
6
Open Box Google Pixel 7A...
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
7
Google Pixel 7a 128GB in Sea...
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.