It's surprisingly easy to use Apple Intelligence if you're not in the US — here's how you do it

Apple Intelligence is available worldwide (excluding the EU and China) if you download the iOS 18.1 developer beta. And that's true even if you're not in the U.S., if you're willing to make a few tweaks in your iPhone 15 Pro's options menu.

It's possible to change your iPhone's language and region to the U.S. without affecting any other aspect of your iPhone experience. Just follow the steps below and you'll be able to try out Apple's AI suite of features after a short wait!

Of course, downloading beta software is not advised for most users, plus you currently need either an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to use the features — no other iPhone models allowed. but if you really want to try out these new features, and have a backup ready in case things go wrong, this is how you go about it.

Before proceeding, you need to ensure you have the iOS 18.1 developer beta installed, not the iOS 18 public beta. If you need to do that first, check our how to download iOS 18 guide and our iOS 18.1 developer beta story to ensure you have an Apple Developer account set up and the right download option selected.

How to use Apple Intelligence outside of the US

1. Open Language and Region settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) In the Settings app, open the General sub-menu, and then scroll down a little to find Language and Region.

2. Switch to the US language and region (Image: © Tom's Guide) Adjust both your language and region to the US by using the Add Language and Region options. You may need to restart your iPhone when switching regions, but this won't affect anything like your App Store region, so your subscriptions and app purchases will still be made in your local currency.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Adjust your measurement systems of choice (Image: © Tom's Guide) Choose your preferred temperature, measurement system, first day of week and date format while you're in the Language and Region menu. This isn't a critical step, but if you're used to seeing temperature in Celsius or your dates as day/month rather than Fahrenheit or month/day, then you'll be glad you took a moment to adjust your preferences here before moving on.

4. Set Apple Intelligence & Siri to US English too (Image: © Tom's Guide) You also need to ensure the Siri Requests language at the top of the page is also set to U.S. English. Otherwise, you still won't be able to use Apple Intelligence. You'll find this section under the Siri and Apple Intelligence section back in the main Settings app menu.

5. Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap the blue header (with the same title as this step) on this page to request access to Apple Intelligence. After a few minutes, you should get access, at which point tap the Turn On Apple Intelligence toggle to enable it.

Now you can check out all those Apple Intelligence features! But if you want more iPhone features to try, we've got more guides for you.

We could show you how to make an audio recording in the iOS 18 Notes app if you need written and recorded notes for an upcoming meeting, or how to switch on RCS messaging in iOS 18 if you want to send messages with more features to iPhone and Android users alike. And if you can't get enough AI in your life, then here's how to use the ChatGPT app on iPhone and Android.

More from Tom's Guide