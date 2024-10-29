Apple confirms early 2025 release for Apple Intelligence features in the EU

Apple has confirmed when Apple Intelligence features will be coming for devices in the E.U., as well as increased language support.

Apple recently released iOS 18.1, which includes many of the Apple Intelligence features promised during its 2024 WWDC presentation. However, users in the E.U. were left in the lurch with the features not appearing just yet. Apple has reported on its European website that the features are coming, but users will need to wait for a bit.

According to Apple, via 9to5 Mac, Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be released in April 2025. This release will include Writing Tools, Genmoji, a redesigned Siri with ChatGPT integration and more. Unfortunately, this delay is due to concerns Apple has regarding the Digital Marketing Act antitrust legislation but any fears the features will never see release can be forgotten.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple also announced that two software updates will allow Apple Intelligence to support more languages. The first, released in December, will support local variants of English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

The second, coming in April will support even more, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

However, it isn't all bad news for E.U. folks, as European users have access to certain features that the US doesn't. Due to the aforementioned DMA, it is possible to remove and change certain apps on the iPhone that can't be removed in other countries. This list is expanding in the upcoming iOS 18.2 to include the Safari browser, Messages, Camera and Photos apps.

It is possible to use the recently released Apple Intelligence features if you live in the U.K., but you will need to go to settings, select region, and set it to the U.S. This will change certain things, namely the clock and how the date will be displayed, but otherwise, the phone will work as intended.

