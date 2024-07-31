iPhone 16 leaked photo reveals 5 color options together for the first time

We may have just seen all the iPhone 16 colors together for the first time, thanks to a leak from Sonny Dickson on X.

The image he posted presents what appear to be standard iPhone 16 handsets or dummies in a total of five hues: white, black blue, green and pink.

The white and black appear to be similar to the equivalent current colorways offered on the iPhone 15. While the iPhone 15 does come in blue and green as well, the apparent iPhone 16 versions of these colors are much more vivid.

There are rumored to be seven iPhone 16 colors in total, with yellow and purple also alleged to be options alongside the five seen in the photo. Previous iPhone generations have offered up to five colors for the basic models, so with only five accounted for in this leak, it's possible that not all of the rumored options will make it to the final version of these phones. Equally, we could see Apple launch a new color or two next spring, as it has done in the past with the yellow iPhone 14 or green iPhone 13.

Fresh shades for the Pro models

Although not directly covered in this leak, we have heard about the possible colors for the iPhone 16 Pro models too. There will allegedly be four colors to choose from, with the current rumors saying the line-up will be black, white and gray, and a fourth color.

The fourth color is currently up for debate among leakers. This could be a pink or gray/yellow depending on who you believe. But whatever the final selection is, they should all be rendered in glass and titanium like the iPhone 15 Pro, rather than glass and aluminum like the basic iPhone 16 models. However, the titanium sides of the iPhone 16 Pro could have a polished texture instead of the iPhone 15 Pro's brushed texture, which would give the phone quite a different in-hand feel.

As detailed as these design leaks have been, we won't know how these new iPhones look and feel for certain until they actually launch, which we expect to happen around the same time as normal in September. Make sure you're up to speed with all the other rumors surrounding these phones by reading our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs.

