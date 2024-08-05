Apple could launch its first foldable phone in 2026 — after releasing a foldable iPad

We’ve been hearing rumors about a foldable Apple device for years now, but so far nothing has actually come to fruition. So when will the iPhone Flip, or the foldable iPad, actually arrive? According to one new report we could be getting two foldable devices by 2026 — a foldable iPhone and some kind of iPad/Mac hybrid.

That’s according to analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), who claims both of these devices are on track to launch some time in 2026. Apparently, the iPad/Mac hybrid could debut first, and is predicted to arrive in the second quarter of the year. That’s April to June and tracks some recent iPad release schedules, including the launch of the 2024 models.

Meanwhile the foldable iPhone will arrive later in the year, but the report doesn’t specify when. If I were to guess, I'd say that device is likely to arrive in September, alongside the iPhone 18 and other late-in-the-year products like the Apple Watch.

Pu doesn’t mention any other details about what these two devices will involve, but we have been hearing rumors about possible Apple foldables over the past several months. We’ve heard reports that Apple has partnered with Samsung display to build the foldable displays, while there’s also been speculation that a 20-plus-inch folding Macbook is in the works .

It was never clear whether that larger foldable would be released alongside or in place of a folding iPhone Flip. However judging from Pu’s latest report it sounds like we will get both within a pretty short space of time.

Unfortunately it’s unclear how much these devices might cost, or how easy they will be to acquire. iPhones and Macs are already quite expensive, and if existing foldable prices are anything to go by, the amount you’ll be expected to pay will only get higher. As slow adoption of the Apple Vision Pro has shown, charging a premium isn’t exactly the best way to get people to buy your products.

While that should be common sense, let’s hope Apple learned a lesson and reigns in the price tag a little bit. Like VR, the best foldable phones haven’t had a lot of love from mainstream consumers, no doubt due to their high price tags. And the more prohibitive the cost the less inclined people are to pick one up.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll just have to sit back and wait to see what happens, because a lot could change between now and 2026. In the meantime be sure to check out our iPhone Flip hub for all the latest news and rumors about the foldable iPhone