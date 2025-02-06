Cookies are small data files that websites use to remember your preferences, login info, and browsing activity. While blocking cookies can boost your privacy, some sites might not work properly without them. If you're facing issues with logging in or incomplete pages, enabling cookies can help fix those problems.



Sometimes, though, it's not just cookies causing the issue. If you're dealing with performance problems, it might be a good idea to clear your iPhone's cache or back up your iPhone to ensure everything runs smoothly.

If you're still having trouble, consider updating your iOS or checking for any app-specific issues that could be slowing things down. As a last resort, a factory reset might improve performance. Here’s how to enable cookies on your iPhone, so websites work as they should.

Why should you enable cookies on your iPhone?

Enabling cookies allows websites to remember your preferences, login details, and browsing activity, making your online experience smoother and more personalized. When cookies are enabled, websites can load faster, and you'll avoid repeatedly entering login credentials or preferences.

However, without cookies, some sites may not function properly, leading to issues like incomplete pages or trouble accessing your account. By enabling cookies on your iPhone, you ensure that websites work as intended.

How to enable cookies on iPhone

1. Open Settings (Image: © Future) On your iPhone, navigate to the Settings app.

2. Navigate to apps (Image: © Tom's Guide) Scroll down and tap Apps.

3. Find Safari (Image: © Tom's Guide) You can either search Safari or scroll down and tap it to access Safari's settings.

4. Access advanced Settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) In the Safari settings menu, scroll to the bottom and tap Advanced.

5. Enable cookies (Image: © Tom's Guide) Toggle off Block All Cookies to allow websites to store cookies on your device. Once this is done, websites requiring cookies will work normally again.

Now that you know how to enable cookies on your iPhone, you can make sure websites work as they should. If you’re looking for more tips to get the most out of your device, check out our other helpful guides: how to cancel subscriptions on your iPhone, how to change your iPhone's name, and how to delete apps on iPhone.