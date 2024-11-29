This Google Pixel 9 deal for just $299 just won Black Friday

The Pixel 9 is one of the most underrated phones released this year, especially when it’s compared to its beefier siblings in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. We’re more than halfway through Black Friday, but the Pixel 9 deal is still one of my favorite Black Friday phone deals.

Mint Mobile is currently offering the Pixel 9 for $299 to new customers who bring over their phone number, which is an instant savings of $500. This is an unbelievable discount for a new phone, but it has a secret weapon that most people often overlook — a service plan that will cost you less than the cost of the phone itself.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Lowest price: Save $500 on the price of a Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, plus grab yourself an unlimited plan for just $15 a month. Like all Mint plans, this deal also includes unlimited calls and texts, 5G, and tethering at no extra cost. Your phone will also automatically unlock after 60 days, letting you move to any carrier you like once your plan ends.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $548 at Amazon Want to buy the phone unlocked? Amazon has it for $548, which is $250 off. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 hands-on, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

That’s because you’ll pay less for the corresponding cell phone plan for it. When you pick up this deal, you’ll have the option to select the data plan. For Black Friday, Mint Mobile’s offering a full year of unlimited data service for $180 (roughly $15/month for a year) — which is unheard of when you think about how traditional carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile charge $60 on average for their most basic data plan.

Just like your streaming services, you shouldn’t be overpaying for your cell phone plan either. That’s why I can’t stop recommending this Pixel 9 Black Friday deal because you end up paying $479 for a phone with 1 year of service. This is even cheaper than buying the best cheap phone around, the Pixel 8a, which is $500 for just the phone.

Beyond the epic savings you’ll get from this unlimited data plan with Mint Mobile, the Pixel 9 is still a top notch phone that’s rich in features. For example, it has all the same AI-assisted editing tools as the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL — so that consists of Add Me, Pixel Studio, and Reimagine. Secondly, you’re getting the same main and ultrawide cameras as the other, more pricier models. And finally, it features the same IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability and protection.