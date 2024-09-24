Forget Pixel 9 Pro — the Pixel 8 Pro just crashed to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is sitting comfortably in our lest of best Android phones, but that doesn't mean last year's flagship isn't still great. In fact, the Pixel 8 Pro just got a hefty discount that brings this stellar 2023 handset down to its lowest ever price.

Right now, the Pixel 8 Pro is on sale for just $662 at Amazon, a 38% discount on the phone's $999 full price. This deal beats the price drop Amazon put in place for Prime Day just a few months ago, which listed the Pixel 8 Pro for $759. In fact, it's the lowest price yet we've seen for this handset.

Meanwhile, the regular Pixel 8 has seen its price drop $499, a full 29% off. If you wanted a still-impressive Google Phone then this is the best time to try and grab one.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Black 128GB: was $999 now $622 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro offers a super bright display and a comfy matte design. You also get pro camera controls, fast charging and a strong seven years of software updates. Pro camera features. Plus, there's a ton of helpful AI features on board, including Best Take, Magic Editor and Summarize.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 brings a compact design alongside a bright screen and a wealth of awesome AI camera features such as Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Editor, both of which are designed to improve your image and video editing skills immensely.

The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 may have since been surpassed by the Pixel 9 Pro series but they still have a lot to offer. Most notably, the phones arrived last year with a cluster of AI features geared towards making the phones easier and more helpful to use. Both phones come with Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Editor, as well as the popular Circle to Search.

From a hardware standpoint, they also excel as Google made efforts to improve things like screen brightness and camera prowess over the Pixel 7 family of devices. That means the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a three-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 48MP Ultrawide and a 48MP Telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

The regular Google Pixel 8 also comes with a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide. Both phones utilize the Tensor G3 chip, although the Pixel 8 Pro is able to draw slightly more power from it than its budget sibling.

If there's a downside to this deal, it's that it only applies to the lower storage options. In both cases, you're going to have to settle for 128GB of space rather than the larger 256GB option also available. But if you can look past that then you're still getting a solid Android phone for even less money.

What's more, the discount applies across all the color options, although we did notice the cheapest price for the Pro model was available for the Obsidian (black) variant. So bear that in mind if you'd rather have Bay or Porcelain — you'll pay an extra $2. On the regular Pixel 8, the same discount is applied evenly across Hazel, Obsidian and Rose.