WWDC 2020 live blog: All the big news on iOS 14, watchOS 7 and more as it happens

WWDC 2020 is underway, giving us a new look at iOS 14, watchOS 7 and potentially a new range of exciting Apple gadgets.

Apple's big event has gone all-online this year, but that doesn't look to be stopping the Cupertino company from showing off the biggest software updates coming to your iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. And with rumored Apple hardware such as the AirPods Studio and AirTags tipped to make an appearance, WWDC 2020 could be one of Apple's biggest events yet.

But the real star of today's show could be Apple's long-awaited ARM chips for Mac, which could result in a new fleet of thinner, longer-lasting and more affordable MacBooks and iMac devices.

We'll be covering the biggest announcements from WWDC 2020 as they happen, so be sure to bookmark this live blog for the latest news and reactions from the big show in real-time. And if you want to watch along with us, all you have to do is check out the embedded WWDC stream right above.

WWDC 2020 live blog

All times ET - refresh for updates

2:05 pm: Here comes Apple TV news. Apple's TV box is getting multi-user support for games, so that you and your family can each save your own progress. That's on top of support for Microsoft's Elite Wireless 2 controller and accessibility-focused Adaptive Controller.

Apple TV is also getting deeper workout integration, as well as improved picture-in-picture. We're also getting a tease of a new Apple TV Plus original: Foundation. From the co-writer of The Dark Knight and Batman Begins, this show based on the work of Isaac Asimov looks at a dark, dystopian sci-fi future.

2 pm: Time to talk Home and HomeKit. New light automation options let you customize how your smart lights behave when you perform certain actions, such as coming home or leaving the house. Adaptive Lighting can automatically adjust the color temperature of your lights throughout the day, giving you the exact ambiance you need at any time.

New Camera functionality let you choose Activity Zones that you want your connected cameras to focus on most. You'll also get richer notifications of who's at the door via facial recognition. You can even get a live view of who just rang your bell via your Apple TV.

1:56 pm: After another dramatic pan around Apple Park, we're now talking Privacy. Federighi says that over 200 million people are using Sign in with Apple, and is highlighting how customers of services such as Kayak have embraced the tool.

iOS will now make it clearer when your phone is using your mic or camera, while all apps will now have to ask before tracking you. You'll also be able to view an app's privacy policy directly in the App Store, making it more transparent exactly what information will be shared and tracked within an application.

1:54 pm: Now this is neat. Apple Watch will soon have automatic hand washing detection, which will let you know once you've washed your hands thoroughly enough. Now that washing our hands is more important than ever, this add-on seems invaluable.

1:52 pm: Time for the Apple Watch update we've been waiting for: Sleep tracking! Apple's new Wind Down feature aims to get you to bed on time by reminding you about your pre-set bedtime and automatically turning off Do Not Disturb mode while turning the watch screen off. You'll also have a variety of wake up alarm options, including a Taptic alarm that won't wake up anyone next to you.

Apple Watch tracks your sleep via machine learning, tracking every single motion you make while asleep. The Health app displays your sleep trends over time.

1:46 pm: Here comes Kevin Lynch to talk watchOS 7. The latest Apple Watch software will have deeper customization for watch faces, and will let you share your favorite faces with others via Face Sharing. iOS 14's cycling directions for Maps will also come to watchOS, which can even tell you when it's time to dismount and walk.

Now here comes the good stuff: watchOS 7 is getting Dance support! The software can track some of the most popular dance routines in the world, which sounds great for the many people who have become pro TikTok dancers in quarantine.

1:43 pm: Now for something less expected: AirPods firmware news! AirPods can now seamlessly switch between devices without you having to do any manual pairing, which will make it easy to jump between iPhone, iPad and Mac. AirPods Pro are also getting Spatial Audio, which should provide immersive directional sound that emulates what you hear in movie theaters. This is one of the bigger surprises of the show so far, and we're excited to try it.

1:32 pm: After a dramatic segue that saw Federighi run upstairs, it's now time to talk about iPadOS. iPadOS 14 will introduce new 'Designed for iPad' apps that are fully optimized for iPad's bigger display. A new Sidebar tool will make it easier to navigate apps such as Photos, bringing desktop-like organization and multitasking to Apple's tablet.

Calls will no longer take over your entire iPad screen, making it easier to just flick away those incoming phone calls you really don't have time for right now via a small notification up top. The same upgrade is coming to iPhone as well.

Apple Pencil improvements are also on the way, including a new Scribble feature that lets you handwrite into any text field and have it automatically converted into digital text. Now that's awesome. iPadOS can also convert basic sketches into clean shapes, such as when you're drawing a hexagon or circle. As someone who has terrible drawing skills, this is great news for me.

1:30 pm: Here come some new App Store updates. As we've seen in previous leaks, App Clips will let you use just the part of an app you need for a specific task, even if you don't have it downloaded. For example, if you need to order food from a certain restaurant or rent a sidewalk scooter. App Clips uses Sign in With Apple, eliminating the friction of creating new accounts for any new app you download and allowing you to get right to whatever service or purchase you need at the time.

1:25 pm: CarPlay time. Apple's in-car dashboard is getting new wallpaper options as well as new quick controls. But here's the big update: Your iPhone can now become your Car Key for compatible vehicles, starting with select BMW models. You can even share access with family members, which seems handy for parents who want to let their children borrow the car for a night.

1:20 pm: Time to talk Maps. The upgraded Maps app is coming to the UK, Ireland and Canada, and will have new discovery tools for finding new restaurants and hotspots. Apple is also adding a dedicated options for cycling directions, complete with a preview of how hilly your route should be. These will roll out in major cities including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. If that wasn't enough eco-friendliness for you, Apple will also help owners of electric cars find their nearest charge-up stations.

1:17 pm: Up next is Messages. You can now pin conversations, which should be handy for anyone who has too many text threads to keep up with. iOS 14 also adds new Memoji customization options complete with new headwear and accessories. And yes, Apple is also adding Memoji face masks, because we're all wearing them.

A new update to Group messages lets you start a thread within an individual message, and you can now mention specific users in a chat. This sounds like Apple is taking a few notes from services like Slack and Facebook Messenger, which makes sense as more people are likely flocking to iMessages to communicate over work and play.

1:14 pm: We're now moving to Yael Garten to get the latest updates on all things Siri. Apple's virtual assistant will power the new Translate app, which looks like the company's answer to Google's real-time translation technology. Neat!

With this app, you can ask a question in your native tongue and have it immediately translated into your language of choice, which should make traveling abroad much easier (once that's a thing we can do again).

1:13 pm: Another big iOS 14 update is Picture-in-Picture, which lets you have a video player open while you continue to browse your home screen.

1:07 pm: Time to kick things over to Craig Federighi, whose hair looks as great as ever. And we're kicking things off with iOS!

Looks like the leaks were true, as we're getting legit home screen widgets and better multitasking options. As someone with a really cluttered set of home screens, I'm personally excited by the new App Library feature that automatically sorts your apps into categories. Library categories include Apple Arcade, Recently Added and Social.

Now we're on to the big update: Widgets. iOS widgets now come in a variety of sizes and can now be dragged onto the main home screen, making it easier than ever to access things such as Weather, Calendar and Podcasts at a glance. There's also a special Smart Stack widget that will show content from different apps depending on the time of day, so you can get your news in the morning and Apple TV suggestions at night.

Sure, Android users have enjoyed this kind of things for years, but I'm very excited to play with widgets on my iPhone.

1:05 pm: Cook is starting the show with some words on police brutality and racism. He mentioned Apple's racial inequity initiative, which has seen the company invest $1 million to help fight poverty and injustice in African-American communities. A very classy way to kick things off.

Cook also touched on the coronavirus epidemic, highlighting the creativity that Apple has embraced in order to still deliver products and presentations during an unprecedented time.

1 pm: Here we go! We're now zooming in on the globe, which reveals a ton of Memojis floating over the earth behind their MacBooks before the camera pans into the Steve Jobs Theater. It's a little empty. And here comes Mr. Cook himself to introduce the show! Apple seems to have gone all-out on production despite WWDC being an online-only conference, and I'm impressed.

12:56 pm: Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser seems ready to cause a ruckus. Meanwhile. The Apple stream has started with some serene music as the camera pans around the globe. iOS for space confirmed?

12:50 pm: Only 10 minutes until showtime! I kind of miss the soothing radio music Apple would play during its in-person pre-shows as people filled the Steve Jobs Theater. This static YouTube screen just isn't the same.

12:30 pm: Just 30 minutes to go, and the Apple leaks keep coming. While we might not see it at WWDC 2020, Apple is tipped to have an iPad Pro with a new mini-LED display in the works for later this year.

11:45 am: We could see AirPods 3 at WWDC... next year. According to a new tip from Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, Apple will launch its new wireless buds in the first half of next year with a design that resembles the AirPods Pro.

11:15 am: Earlier this morning, Tim Cook posted a slightly creepy, slightly adorable Memoji video welcoming developers to WWDC. No real hints of what to expect here, but Apple's CEO seems excited for the big day.

11:06 am: We're now less than two hours until showtime. One of the big highlights of today's show could be watchOS 7, which is expected to deliver long-awaited features such as sleep tracking and mental health monitoring. Be sure to check out our watchOS 7 preview for a deeper look at what to expect.

10:40 am: The last-minute leaks just keep coming. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 14 could get a huge Safari upgrade complete with voice search and guest mode to keep potential Chrome switchers locked in.

There’s the new iCloud Keychain stuff, translation integration, voice search, improved tabs, guest mode etc. in development — but who knows if that’s coming this week.June 21, 2020

9:30 am: One of many iOS 14 upgrades we'll see today could be a major overhaul to the Apple Podcasts app. According to a new leak, Apple's podcast service will offer improved curation with personalized recommendations, which should hopefully make it easier to find your next favorite show.

9 am: If you're expecting new hardware at WWDC today, we may have some bad news. Tech tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach have both suggested that plans to reveal new Apple gadgets at today's show have been scrapped, though it's unclear why Apple may have made this change.

WWDC 2020: What to expect

iOS 14: The big star of today's show will likely be iOS 14, which could bring major new features such as dedicated home screen widgets, better multitasking and (finally) the ability to set third-party apps as your default applications. Expect more mobile updates in the form of iPadOS 14 as well.

watchOS 7: Apple Watch owners will want to look out for watchOS 7, which could finally bring proper sleep tracking to Apple's wearables. Other rumored features include mental health monitoring and an improved fitness app.

macOS 10.16: Today should also mark the debut of macOS 10.16, which could see better compatibility with iOS apps, deeper Siri compatibility with third-party apps and, of course, support for ARM processors.

New Apple hardware: We've heard conflicting rumors here, but today could see the debut of several new Apple gadgets. That could include the AirPods Studio, a set of high-end over ear headphones to take on the likes of the Bose 700. We may also see the AirTags, Apple's item-finder accessory that would serve as the company's answer to Tile. Finally, we expect Apple to announce its switch to custom ARM chips for Mac devices, though it's unclear whether we'll see new Mac hardware at the show.