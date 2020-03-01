While you wait for PS5, here's how to power up your PS4

The PS5 is coming, and it's coming in holiday 2020. Of that, we are sure. However, it's also not been formally announced yet, and we have no indication what it might look like. Thanks to trailers for games like Godfall and Outriders, we know a little bit about how the console's launch titles might look, but the November-December release date still feels like a long way away.

However, we've got something to tide you over while you wait for the PS5. One YouTuber is going viral by showing people how to power up their existing PS4s.

YouTube channel John Glasscock has shared a method that works for the PS4, the top-end PS4 Pro, and the PS4 Slim. If your PS4 is feeling a bit sluggish, its said to improve performance across the board by rebuilding the PS4's database, in the same way a hard drive on a computer should be defragmented regularly. It will allow the PS4 to access data faster, improving its performance and increasing the longevity of the device.

The best part? You don't even have to turn the PS4 on. It can all be done while the console if off – not in rest mode, completely off – and can take any time from five minutes to two hours. It's all done by accessing the console's safe mode, from which you can select "rebuild database".

And don't worry: your digital library of PS4 games and saved data will remain intact. Put a pot of coffee on (just in case your rebuild takes a bit on the long side) and get cracking, following the instructions of the video below.

As you can see, you can access safe mode to rebuild your database, ensuring your PS4 can access its data faster, with fewer pauses. Issues that can be fixed in this way include slower than usual load times, inability to read disks or lower framerates than PS4 games normally have.

If you've never done this before, or your PS4 has been purchased second-hand, the performance boost you'll receive from your knackered old console will be like night and day.

Of course, Sony's PS5 is set to pack incredible next-gen graphics with 8K, state-of-the-art ray tracing and up to 240fps framerate capabilities. On that front, perhaps the PS4 won't quite reach those heights no matter how many times you rebuild that hard drive.

On the other hand, why wait for Sony to announce the PS5? Work with what you've got, rebuild your old PS4's database and jump back into a classic, comfort-food game like Uncharted 4. We're sure it'll be like a brand new console.

