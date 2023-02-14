We asked Bing with ChatGPT to review the Galaxy S23 Ultra — and it got a ton wrong

ChatGPT is the latest hot topic online, with the AI tool capable of producing human-like text, or conversations, based on simple prompts. It’s even been integrated with Microsoft Bing, supercharging the search engine as Bing with ChatGPT . We’ve decided to put that tool through its paces and ask about another hot topic: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a phenomenal device, and without a doubt the best phone you can buy right now. While we already have a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we thought we’d see what Bing with ChatGPT had to say in around 300 words. Unfortunately, it managed to get a bunch of facts completely wrong. Wrong in a way that no competent human being could manage.

So while there are very valid concerns about AI chatbots and their potential role in the future of journalism, academic plagiarism (opens in new tab) and countless other fields, the robots probably aren’t coming for our jobs just yet. Read on and you’ll see why:

What went wrong with ChatGPT’s Samsung Galaxy S23 review

(Image credit: Future)

Seven words into the second paragraph, and ChatGPT makes its first major error — declaring the phone has a 6.9-inch display. It does not. It’s 6.8-inches in size. A small, but crucial error. I wouldn’t call the second paragraph well written, but ChatGPT doesn’t make any similar mistakes until paragraph 3.

There we have the bot declaring that the S23 Ultra has an Exynos 2200 processor, when it actually has the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, and that it runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.0 instead of Android 13 and OneUI 5.1.

It’s about this point you may have figured out ChatGPT’s fatal error, which is more or less confirmed by its claim that the S23 Ultra has a 108MP camera instead of 200MP.

That’s right, the bot has been mixing up its handsets, and threw in a bunch of specs from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra. The Exynos 2200 is the chipset powering the European version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while OneUI 4.0 launched with the Galaxy S21 range back in 2021. The 108MP camera is present on both models, and a whopping 92MP less than the S23 Ultra’s gargantuan sensor.

Other mistakes include claiming the S23 Ultra has an AMD GPU when it’s actually Qualcomm Adreno, alongside incorrect RAM and storage combinations. The S23 Ultra also has a 1TB option, and only offers up to 12GB of RAM. The 12GB and 16GB options were a feature on the S21 Ultra two years ago. Likewise, the 40MP selfie camera is a feature from previous Ultras, and the S23 Ultra only snaps 12MP images from the front camera.

We’re not entirely sure where ChatGPT got the idea that microSD storage was an option, since that hasn’t been seen on a flagship since the Galaxy S20 series from pre-pandemic 2020. Of all the blunders, this one is arguably the worst given how many people still mourn the loss of microSD support on high-end phones.

Bottom line

ChatGPT doesn’t get everything wrong, of course. It managed to pick up a bunch of the correct camera specs, even if it did get the wrong resolution on the two primary sensors, and its battery specs are accurate. The Galaxy S23 Ultra lasts long enough on a charge to make our best phone battery life list, and is the best camera phone available right now.

ChatGPT didn't even stick to our requested 300 word count, since its review is 462 words. Unfortunately, ChatGPT’s errors are inexcusable, and it’s clear the bot was having trouble differentiating between different generations of the Samsung Galaxy flagships. Mistakes do happen, but I find it hard to believe that a human writer would be able to mix and match specs from different phones to that same degree.

So ChatGPT isn’t likely to be gunning for my job in the near future. Not without some very heavy editing and rewriting after the fact, which would defeat the purpose of using a bit in the first place.

Of course, this is just a product review, but what's worrisome is that Bing with ChatGPT presents falsehoods as facts. So we would not trust this chatbot on more serious subjects without additional research.