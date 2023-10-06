F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream 2023 — how to watch full race online and for free

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads into the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix safe in the knowledge that a third straight drivers' championship is all but in the bag. Indeed, the Flying Dutchman could wrap things up with a points win in Saturday's Sprint.

Below, we'll explain how to watch Qatar Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online The 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix is on Sunday (Oct. 8) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Oct. 9)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After a thrilling Singapore-Japan double-header, F1 is back at Lusail International Circuit for only the second-ever Qatar GP.

It's a Sprint format, starting with first practice and qualifying on Friday (Oct. 6), followed by the Sprint Shootout and Sprint on Saturday (Oct.7). It's lights out for the race itself on Sunday (Oct. 8).

Having dominated in Suzuka to take his 13th victory of the season, helping Red Bull to the constructors' title, Max can focus on the drivers' championship. He can seal the deal in Saturday's Sprint provided team-mate Sergio Perez does not score at least six more points than him.

Lusail's medium-speed corners and flowing sections mean that downforce – something that Adrian Newey's RB19 has in spades – could make the difference between 1st and 5th in quali. Over to you, Max.

Read on for details about how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2023 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE Qatar Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream for FREE

Formula 1 fans in in Austria and Luxembourg are among the luckiest in the world, as they get to watch Qatar Grand Prix live streams for FREE.

Both countries show F1 live streams on free-to-air TV. It's RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, while in Austria its ORF and ServusTV stations are sharing the coverage — this weekend for the Qatar G.P. it's the turn of ORF.

Streaming those services will be blocked from abroad. And if you're a resident of either of those countries but are overseas while the Qatar Grand Prix is taking place, we suspect you won't want to shell out again on a streaming service subscription for the duration of your holiday or business trip.

That's where downloading a VPN (virtual private network) could be a great choice, as — using the steps below — they let you watch your F1 live stream as if you were back at home.

The world's best VPN service has to be the ever-reliable ExpressVPN:

Like a Formula 1 car, ExpressVPN is incredibly fast and very safe. It's also a joy to handle and is compatible with a massive range of smart streaming devices. Run into trouble and there's a 24/7 pit crew waiting to assist, and you can give the service a try for free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really ease to setup and use a VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Our in-depth testing puts ExpressVPN at the top of the podium.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're travelling to the U.S. but want to watch your usual Austrian stream, simply select an Austrian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch every high-octane second.

2023 Qatar Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN2 is the destination to watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, including coverage of practice, qualifying, sprint shootout, sprint race and the race itself. Unlike some races on the F1 calendar, this one won't be shown on ABC or ESPN Plus.

ESPN channels are widely available through cable packages, via the best TV antennas or through streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Perhaps the most affordable way to do so is via Sling Orange . Its costs from just $40/month and gets you streaming access to a ton of premium channels.

If you do have cable with ESPN, you also have the option to watch F1 action via the ESPN app or the Watch section of ESPN's website. You'll just be asked for your satellite, cable or live TV provider details at the outset.

Or if all you're interested in is the F1 and you really don't want to pay extra for TV channels you won't watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1's own official live stream service is yours for just $9.99/month or $79.99 for the whole season

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend's action.

So you'll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams from Qatar. It's included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider's Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don't wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don't expect 4K coverage, as it's not available on Now.

Based in the U.K. but outside the country this weekend? You'll be able to watch on your usual subscription service by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the Qatar Grand Prix.

TSN4 and TSN5 are showing the practice sessions, qualifying and the race. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S.A. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan for the Qatar GP.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix schedule

2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Qatar Grand Prix weekend begins Friday (Oct. 6), with practice and qualifying. The Sprint Shootout and Sprint race are on Saturday (Oct. 7), and the race is on Sunday (Oct. 8).

Friday, Oct 6

Practice

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. PT

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. BST

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. AEST

Qualifying

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. BST

3 a.m. – 4 a.m. AEST

Saturday, Oct 7

Sprint Shootout

9 a.m. – 9:44 a.m. ET

6 a.m. – 6:44 a.m. PT

2 p.m. – 2:44 p.m. BST

11 p.m. – 11:44 a.m. AEST

Sprint race

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. BST

3:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. AEST

Sunday, Oct 8

Qatar Grand Prix 2023

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. BST

3 a.m. – 4 a.m. AEST

F1 2023 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda Liam Lawson Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

More from Tom's Guide