Walmart PS5 restock confirmed for today — time and how to get yours

PS5 restock is returning to Walmart. This will be the retailer's first drop of Sony’s in-demand next-gen console for more than two months, and like with its previous drops, this Walmart PS5 restock will be exclusively for Walmart Plus members.

Matt Swider (opens in new tab) of The Shortcut (opens in new tab) reports that Walmart will offer the chance to buy a PS5 at 3 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, August 23). The reliable restock tracker notes that the retailer will offer Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle for its standard retail price of $550 (it’s the PS5 console and a copy of the game). Swider’s source also suggest that the standalone PS5 Disc console could also be offered at the same time.

It's important to note that won't be able to participate in the restock or the sales event if you have a free Walmart Plus trial, so you'll need to have a paid subscription to participate. (You can sign up for Walmart Plus via this Walmart link (opens in new tab).) Membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option. Make sure you check our Walmart promo codes page for other discounts and coupons.

If you're unlucky during this Walmart PS5 restock, or don't fancy signing up for a Walmart Plus membership just to buy a video game console, make sure to check our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains all the latest restock updates as we get them, alongside a range of useful buying advice to help you secure one of these coveted machines. We also have an Xbox Series X restock hub as well.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account (opens in new tab) if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above.)

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

If refuse to sign up for Walmart Plus, don’t give up hope. We're bound to see more restocks throughout the coming weeks, but keep in mind that most drops nowadays are behind a membership paywall.

