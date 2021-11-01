Walmart PS5 restocks will be available early to Plus members — here’s how to sign up

Walmart is now offering members of its Walmart Plus service priority access to PS5 restocks.

Last week, the mega-retailer held its latest next-gen console restock, but this one had a slight twist: it was exclusively for members of its premium subscription service, Walmart Plus. As a result, the console never went on general sale, with all of the stock being snapped up during the Plus priority access period.

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus comes with a free 15-day trial. View Deal

This new Walmart Plus membership perk allows subscribers to the retailer’s premium subscription program the chance to buy a PS5 before regular customers. This could make signing up for Walmart Plus very useful if you’re still hunting for PS5 restocks — especially considering that next-gen console drops at Walmart typically sell out very quickly.

It hasn’t been confirmed if exclusive PS5 restocks will be a recurring perk for Walmart Plus members. This latest drop could have been a one-off, but it seems likely that Walmart will continue to reserve at least some of its PS5 allocation to be sold exclusively to Plus members. After all, it’s a pretty strong incentive to push more customers to sign up, and the first Plus exclusive drop was likely judged successful by the retailer.

Walmart is not the only retailer that is experimenting with offering priority access to PS5 restocks. Amazon has previously offered Prime members first dibs on Sony’s next-gen console, and GameStop has been giving its PowerUp Reward Pro members early access to restocks for months now. These systems seem to have helped deter scalpers, so we’re pleased to see Walmart implement something similar.

If you’re hoping to secure a PS5 in time for the holiday season, then it could be worth signing up to become a Walmart Plus member. After all, being able to purchase a console with slightly less competition should increase your odds of successfully winning the PS5 restock game.

How to become a Walmart Plus member

As you might expect, signing up for Walmart Plus is an extremely straightforward process. There is even a 15-day free trial available, which will let you see what all the fuss is about before committing your cash. However, note that during the first Plus-exclusive PS5 restock, trial accounts weren't eligible to buy a console.

Walmart Plus costs $98 a year (or $12.95 a month), and you get a fair amount for your money. Aside from priority access to PS5 restocks, you’ll also get unlimited free delivery, faster in-store shopping via Scan & Go, discounts on fuel and commonly prescribed medication, and early access to the retailer’s upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals . If you’re a frequent Walmart shopper, that’s a lot of bang for your buck.

While it's a little frustrating having restock locked behind premium memberships, becoming a Walmart Plus member could make the very tricky task of securing a PS5 easier. While successfully buying a console isn’t guaranteed even for Plus members, having priority access to stock drops is a great way of tipping the odds in your favor.

Of course, if you’d rather buy your console without resorting to spending extra money on a retailer-specific membership that you’d otherwise not make use of, check out our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates from all major retailers.