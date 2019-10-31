Walmart Kicks Off Pre-Black Friday Sales with $800 Off Samsung QLED 4K TVs

Samsung's QLEDs are among the best 4K TVs you can buy. However, they're also among the priciest. Fortunately, they're not immune to Black Friday deals and we've spotted some early Walmart Black Friday deals unlike any we've seen before.

For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $800 off Samsung 2019 QLED 4K TVs. The sale includes a variety of screen sizes and models with prices that start at just $497.99.

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $800 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $800 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED.

If you're on a strict budget, you'll want to check out the Samsung Q60 QLED TV. It's the cheapest QLED in Walmart's sale at $497.99 ($302 off). In our review, we found that it's color handling and motion quality are superb. However, keep in mind that it's an edge-lit LED TV, which doesn't offer as good picture quality as sets with full-array set.

For the latter, you'll want to check out the Samsung Q70 on sale for $797.99 ($452 off). It offers full array backlighting for deeper blacks and more radiant whites.

Walmart's Samsung sale also includes Samsung's 8K Q900 line (from $2,497.99) and their stylish The Frame (from $997.99), which doubles as an art frame when powered off.

