UFC 279 live stream: How to watch Chimaev vs Diaz online and card

This is funny (and awkward). Those looking to watch the UFC 279 live stream online expected to see a main event featuring Nate Diaz taking on Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight brawl. Now, it's less than likely.

UFC 279 time and date Date and Time: UFC 279 is Saturday (September 10)

UFC 279 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 279 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is live from Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Then, at the weigh-ins, we saw Khamzat Chimaev miss weight. Specifically, while Diaz met the 171-pound welterweight limit for non-title fights, Chimaev hit 178.5, off by 7.5 pounds. This throws the match — Diaz's final on his UFC contract — into chaos.

MMA writer Cole Shelton (opens in new tab) tweeted that someone in Diaz's camp said "Khamzat fight's not going to happen." Diaz's crew thinks Chimaev wasn't even trying to make weight, and instead cheat. Shelton noted that the belief is that Diaz will fight Tony Ferguson, or he will walk.

This follows Chimaev's very wild week. He got into a verbal tiff with middleweight Paulo Costa on Wednesday, and then on Thursday he got into a scuffle with Kevin Holland.

If Chimaev actually fights Diaz, he enters as the favorite, as DraftKings (opens in new tab) has him at the -950 favorite (wager $950 to win $100). Diaz is the underdog, at +650 (bet $100 to win $650).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 279 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 279 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 279 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 279 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $50 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 279 costs $74.99). If these numbers seem higher than usual, this is the first UFC under the new ESPN Plus pricing.

The main prelim fights are on ESPNEWS, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPNEWS is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange + Sports Extra) and FuboTV.

UFC 279 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS.

How to watch UFC 279 in the UK and Australia

UFC 279 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely Chimaev vs Diaz start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 279 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 279 is live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 279 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 279's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 279 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf [Women's Featherweight]

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili [Bantamweight]

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed [Women's Strawweight]

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse [Welterweight]

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa [Featherweight]

Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj [Catchweight]

Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett [Middleweight]

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett [Heavyweight]

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz [Welterweight]

Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson [Welterweight]

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez [Catchweight]

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson [Women's Bantamweight]

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba [Light Heavyweight]

