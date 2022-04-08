UFC 273 live stream: How to watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie online, start time and card

Are you ready for the UFC 273 live stream? Right now, the big fight coming out of Jacksonville is headlined by not one but two title matches. At the top of the card, you've got Alexander Volkanovski (who is 10-0 in UFC) taking on Chan Sung Jung (7-3 in UFC), aka The Korean Zombie.

UFC 273 time and date Date and Time: UFC 273 is today (March 5)

• UFC 273 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Volkanovski vs. Zombie main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

And right now, every expert putting picks out there has Alexander "The Great" winning this one. The Aussie striker has proven himself more than capable in most, if not all, situations. Whether he's laying a trap to catch an opponent to make a mistake or proving that he's got the endurance of a cardio god, Volkanovski seems like a sure thing.

Jung may not have the unblemished record that the champ has, but he's bringing some smarts to the fight. Just as Volkanovski likes to set traps, Jung is big on counters. His win-loss record also features more than a few shockingly fast and brutal KOs, which would likely be the only way to get an upset here.

DraftKings has Volkanovski as the overwhelming favorite at -720 (bet $720 to win $100), and Jung as the +500 underdog (bet $100 to win $500).

Right below them on the card, we've got a title unification match to decide the true UFC Bantamweight Champion. DraftKings (opens in new tab) has the current champ Aljamain Sterling as the underdog (+350) and the interim champ Petr Yan (-475) as the favorite. Their last match ended a bit oddly, with UFC 259 ending in a title win via DQ. Sterling took home the title due to an intentional illegal knee strike. UFC 267 was supposed to see the rematch, but Sterling's neck issues pushed that back.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 273 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 273 in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 273 live streams, because you're not about to go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? The main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV.

UFC 273 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS and ESPN Plus.

(opens in new tab) You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 273 (opens in new tab). While UFC 273 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 273 and the annual ESPN+ subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

Don't forget to also check out the the 2022 Grand National live stream, the Masters live stream 2022 (including Tiger Woods!) and the F1 Australian Grand Prix in what is a massive sporting weekend.

How to watch UFC 273 in the UK and Australia

UFC 273 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie start at approximately 5 a.m. GMT (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 273 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 273 is live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs $54.95 AUD.

How to watch UFC 273 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 273's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 273 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa (Heavyweight division)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd (Middleweight division)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen (Women's Strawweight division)

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos (Bantamweight division)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks (Welterweight division)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura (Heavyweight division)

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington (Women's Bantamweight division)

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott (Welterweight division)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)