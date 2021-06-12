UFC 263 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 online and match card

UFC 263 TIME AND DATE The UFC 263 live stream is tonight, with the early prelims kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and main prelims at 8 p.m. ET.

The main card, though, is at 10 p.m. ET.

As for the main event? Approximately 12 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast from the Gila River Arena, in Glendale.

The UFC 263 live stream tonight is headlined by a rematch for the Middleweight title, as Israel Adesanya puts his gold on the line against against Marvin Vettori. And the champ only won by split decision last time, so this rematch isn't so cut and dry.

Back when Adesanya (20-1) first defeated Vettori (17-3-1) — which also happened in Glendale, oddly enough — the fight was notably split between two stages. At first, Adesanya had the match won when the two were on their feet, but Vettori managed to bring the fight to the mat, and almost had his way with a solid ground game.

The best cheap TV deals

Our best Netflix shows list has 63 picks for your next binge watch

Plus: The biggest canceled TV shows ending soon

Adesanya is currently the favorite, at -286. Vettori (+225) is definitely the underdog.

And right before that match, we have Deiveson Figueiredo putting his flyweight gold on the line against Brandon Moreno. The champ only made weight at the very last second, and is the -250 favorite. Moreno is at +195.

Here's everything to know to watch UFC 263 live streams:

How to watch UFC 263 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 263 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 263 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Must-have for UFC 263 main card You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 263. While UFC 263 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 263 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 263 offer. View Deal

For ESPN Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling TV is currently $10 for the first month.

View Deal

Also has ESPN Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch UFC 263 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

UFC 263 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch the main event begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

UFC 263 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 263's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 263 fight card

Early Prelims (6 p.m. EDT) on UFC Fight Pass

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier

Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Terrance McKinney

Matt Frevola vs Terrance McKinney Women's Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN/ESPN Plus

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu Light Heavyweight: Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood Women's Flyweight: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus:

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill Welterweight: Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Flyweight title: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno Middleweight title: Israel Adesanya (c) vs Marvin Vettori