Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Trailblazers vs Nuggets start time, channel The Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream starts today (Monday, May 24) 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT.

The Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream is about to begin and finds Denver aiming to salvage a split at home before heading to Portland. Of course, that's the last thing that Damian Lillard and the Trailblazers want, as they aim to build off of their game one performance in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Denver Nuggets took a 61-58 lead into halftime of game one against Portland. The Trailblazers offensive attack started to trail off after former long-time Nugget Carmelo Anthony cooled from his 12-point first quarter. Denver would build their lead to nine points, when another Blazer caught fire.

Damian Lillard helped Portland take charge in game one with a 15-point third quarter including a three that closed out the quarter and gave the Trailblazers a 10-point lead. In total Portland shot 19 of 40 from three while the Nuggets shot just 11 of 36. Dillard would finish with a team-high 34 points. Anthony finished with 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench. The 36-year-old Anthony, who played the first eight seasons of his now 17-year career in Denver, was booed by the Nuggets faithful.

Perhaps even more astonishing than their numbers from three is the fact that the Trailblazers defense took away passing lanes from the best passing big man in the game, Nikola Jokic. Joker, who averages 8.3 assists per game had just one assist in the loss and it came at the 9:44 mark of the third quarter on a Facundo Campazzo three pointer.

The Nuggets go into game two as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 227.

How to avoid Trailblazers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Trailblazers vs Nuggets streams in the US

In the U.S. Trailblazers vs Nuggets airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Trailblazers vs Nuggets live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Trailblazers vs Nuggets live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.