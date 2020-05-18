Tom’s Guide Awards 2020: Here are the nominees!

The Tom’s Guide Awards 2020 will honor the best products of the tech world, from hot new smartphones and 8K TVs to the apps and services that make everyday life easier and more fun. And after weeks of sifting through the hottest gadgets and software, we’ve settled on our shortlists for every key category.

All of the finalists for the Tom’s Guide Awards bring something exciting to the table, whether it’s a groundbreaking foldable display, a smartwatch with critical health tracking features, or simply a really gorgeous design. We’ve also nominated products that are simply a great value, as being able to find great tech for a bargain is more important than ever right now.

Read on for our full lists of nominees for the Tom’s Guide Awards 2020, including headline categories such as Best Innovation and Best Design as well as product-specific categories such as best smartphone, best TV and best streaming service.

Wondering if your favorite product will win? Be sure to check back on June 22 for a full list of winners for the first-ever Tom’s Guide Awards.

Headline awards

Best Innovation

Apple AirPods Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Google Nest WiFi

OnePlus 8 Pro

Google Recorder app

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Best Value

Disney Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

JBL TUNE 220TWS wireless earbuds

Sony HT-S350 soundbar

OnePlus 8

Best Design

Dell XPS 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Google Nest Hub Max

Logitech MX Master 3

Disney Plus

Nintendo Switch Lite

Bose 700

Mobile

Best Phone

Apple iPhone 11

OnePlus 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Google Pixel 3a

Apple iPhone SE

Motorola G Power

Best Budget Phone

Apple iPhone SE

Motorola G Power

Motorola G Stylus

Nokia 7.2

Samsung Galaxy A51

TCL 10 Pro

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Fitbit Versa 2

Garmin Vivoactive 4

Garmin Venu

Best Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Charge 4

Garmin Fenix 6

Garmin Forerunner 245 music

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Best Wireless Carrier

T-Mobile

Visible

Verizon

AT&T

Republic Wireless

Mint

Google Fi

Best Laptop

Dell XPS 13

MacBook Air 2020

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Google Pixelbook Go

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch)

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Best Tablet

Apple iPad 7th Generation

Amazon Fire HD 10

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Apple iPad Pro 2020

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Amazon Fire 7

TV & Audio

Best TV

LG C9 OLED

Sony Master Series A9G OLED

Vizio P-Series Quantum X

Samsung Q90 QLED

LG 88-Inch Z9 8K OLED

TCL 8-Series QLED Roku TV

Sony Bravia A8H OLED

LG CX OLED

Best Bluetooth Speaker

Sonos Move

Bose Portable Home Speaker

Anker Soundcore 2

UE Megaboom 3

Amazon Echo

JBL Boombox 2

Best Soundbar

Sonos Arc

Sennheiser AMBEO

Yamaha YAS-108

Sonos Playbase

VIZIO SB2920-C6

Polk MagniFi Mini

Bose Soundbar 500

Best Headphones

Bose 700

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sennheiser Momentum

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Jabra Elite 85h

Best Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM3

Apple AirPods Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Google Pixel Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Entertainment

Best Streaming Services

Netflix

Hulu

Disney Plus

HBO Go

Amazon Prime Video

Sling

Best Streaming Device

Roku Streaming Stick+

Google Chromecast

Nvidia Shield TV

Amazon Fire Cube

Apple TV 4K

Best Gaming PC

MSI Trident X 10th-gen

Alienware Aurora R11

Corsair One i164

CyberPowerPC Gamer Extreme VR

HP Omen 25L

Dell G5 5090

Best Gaming Laptop

MSI GS66 Stealth

Alienware M15

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Razer Blade 15

Dell G7 15

Best Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

Astro A40

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Logitech G Pro X

Best VR Headset

Oculus Quest

Valve Index

PlayStation VR

Oculus Rift S

HTC Vive Cosmos

Nintendo Labo VR Kit

Software and Services

Best Antivirus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus (Windows)

Kaspersky Total Security (multiplatform)

Norton 360 Deluxe (multiplatform)

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac (Mac)

Kaspersky Security Cloud Free (Windows, free)

Bitdefender Mobile Security (Android)

Norton Mobile Security (Android)

Best VPN

Mullvad

Windscribe

Private Internet Access

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

CyberGhost

Hotspot Shield

TunnelBear

Best Password Manager

LastPass

Dashlane

Keeper

1Password

EnPass

RoboForm

Best App

Zoom

Houseparty

WhatsApp

TikTok

DarkSky

Headspace

Google Recorder

Quibi

Home

Best Smart Home Device

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Google Nest Hub Max

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

We-Mo Mini

Wyze Scale

Nanoleaf

Best Router

Google Nest WiFi

Eero Mesh

Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400)

Linksys Max-Stream MR8300

TP-Link Archer A7

TP-Link Archer C2300

Best Camera

Sony a6100

Canon EOS Rebel SL3

Canon EOS Rebel T8i

Sony a6600

Fujifilm X-T3

Best Monitor

Acer PEO Series ProDesigner PE320QK

Alienware AW5520QF 55-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor

LG 38GL950G UltraGear Gaming Monitor

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor

Samsung Space Monitor

Dell SE2719HR

Lenovo ThinkVision M14

MSI Optix MAG272CQR

Best Printer

Canon Pixma TS8320

Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW

Epson EcoTank ET-4750

HP Smart Tank Plus 651

Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw Color Laser Printer

Brother INKvestment MFC-J805DW

Xerox B215