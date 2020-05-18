Tom’s Guide Awards 2020: Here are the nominees!

The Tom’s Guide Awards 2020 will honor the best products of the tech world, from hot new smartphones and 8K TVs to the apps and services that make everyday life easier and more fun. And after weeks of sifting through the hottest gadgets and software, we’ve settled on our shortlists for every key category.
All of the finalists for the Tom’s Guide Awards bring something exciting to the table, whether it’s a groundbreaking foldable display, a smartwatch with critical health tracking features, or simply a really gorgeous design. We’ve also nominated products that are simply a great value, as being able to find great tech for a bargain is more important than ever right now.
Read on for our full lists of nominees for the Tom’s Guide Awards 2020, including headline categories such as Best Innovation and Best Design as well as product-specific categories such as best smartphone, best TV and best streaming service.
Wondering if your favorite product will win? Be sure to check back on June 22 for a full list of winners for the first-ever Tom’s Guide Awards.
Headline awards
Best Innovation
Apple AirPods Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Google Nest WiFi
OnePlus 8 Pro
Google Recorder app
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Best Value
Disney Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook
JBL TUNE 220TWS wireless earbuds
Sony HT-S350 soundbar
OnePlus 8
Best Design
Dell XPS 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Google Nest Hub Max
Logitech MX Master 3
Disney Plus
Nintendo Switch Lite
Bose 700
Mobile
Best Phone
Apple iPhone 11
OnePlus 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Google Pixel 3a
Apple iPhone SE
Motorola G Power
Best Budget Phone
Apple iPhone SE
Motorola G Power
Motorola G Stylus
Nokia 7.2
Samsung Galaxy A51
TCL 10 Pro
Best Smartwatch
Apple Watch Series 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Fitbit Versa 2
Garmin Vivoactive 4
Garmin Venu
Best Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Charge 4
Garmin Fenix 6
Garmin Forerunner 245 music
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Best Wireless Carrier
T-Mobile
Visible
Verizon
AT&T
Republic Wireless
Mint
Google Fi
Best Laptop
Dell XPS 13
MacBook Air 2020
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex
Google Pixelbook Go
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen
MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch)
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Best Tablet
Apple iPad 7th Generation
Amazon Fire HD 10
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Apple iPad Pro 2020
Microsoft Surface Go 2
Amazon Fire 7
TV & Audio
Best TV
LG C9 OLED
Sony Master Series A9G OLED
Vizio P-Series Quantum X
Samsung Q90 QLED
LG 88-Inch Z9 8K OLED
TCL 8-Series QLED Roku TV
Sony Bravia A8H OLED
LG CX OLED
Best Bluetooth Speaker
Sonos Move
Bose Portable Home Speaker
Anker Soundcore 2
UE Megaboom 3
Amazon Echo
JBL Boombox 2
Best Soundbar
Sonos Arc
Sennheiser AMBEO
Yamaha YAS-108
Sonos Playbase
VIZIO SB2920-C6
Polk MagniFi Mini
Bose Soundbar 500
Best Headphones
Bose 700
Sony WH-1000XM3
Sennheiser Momentum
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
Jabra Elite 85h
Best Wireless Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3
Apple AirPods Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Jabra Elite Active 75t
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Google Pixel Buds 2
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Entertainment
Best Streaming Services
Netflix
Hulu
Disney Plus
HBO Go
Amazon Prime Video
Sling
Best Streaming Device
Roku Streaming Stick+
Google Chromecast
Nvidia Shield TV
Amazon Fire Cube
Apple TV 4K
Best Gaming PC
MSI Trident X 10th-gen
Alienware Aurora R11
Corsair One i164
CyberPowerPC Gamer Extreme VR
HP Omen 25L
Dell G5 5090
Best Gaming Laptop
MSI GS66 Stealth
Alienware M15
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Razer Blade 15
Dell G7 15
Best Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis 7
Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero
Astro A40
HyperX Cloud Alpha
Logitech G Pro X
Best VR Headset
Oculus Quest
Valve Index
PlayStation VR
Oculus Rift S
HTC Vive Cosmos
Nintendo Labo VR Kit
Software and Services
Best Antivirus
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus (Windows)
Kaspersky Total Security (multiplatform)
Norton 360 Deluxe (multiplatform)
Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac (Mac)
Kaspersky Security Cloud Free (Windows, free)
Bitdefender Mobile Security (Android)
Norton Mobile Security (Android)
Best VPN
Mullvad
Windscribe
Private Internet Access
ExpressVPN
NordVPN
CyberGhost
Hotspot Shield
TunnelBear
Best Password Manager
LastPass
Dashlane
Keeper
1Password
EnPass
RoboForm
Best App
Zoom
Houseparty
WhatsApp
TikTok
DarkSky
Headspace
Google Recorder
Quibi
Home
Best Smart Home Device
Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Google Nest Hub Max
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
We-Mo Mini
Wyze Scale
Nanoleaf
Best Router
Google Nest WiFi
Eero Mesh
Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 (RS400)
Linksys Max-Stream MR8300
TP-Link Archer A7
TP-Link Archer C2300
Best Camera
Sony a6100
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
Sony a6600
Fujifilm X-T3
Best Monitor
Acer PEO Series ProDesigner PE320QK
Alienware AW5520QF 55-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor
LG 38GL950G UltraGear Gaming Monitor
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor
Samsung Space Monitor
Dell SE2719HR
Lenovo ThinkVision M14
MSI Optix MAG272CQR
Best Printer
Canon Pixma TS8320
Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW
Epson EcoTank ET-4750
HP Smart Tank Plus 651
Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw Color Laser Printer
Brother INKvestment MFC-J805DW
Xerox B215