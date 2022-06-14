This new Netflix doc just scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has a new documentary that‘s grabbing the attention of subscribers and getting plenty of praise from critics. And for once, it’s not a true-crime doc. Instead, it’s a feature-length look at the rise of a global megastar.

Called Halftime, this Netflix original documentary offers an “intimate peek behind the curtain” at the life and career of Jennifer Lopez. The actress, singer and entrepreneur signed a multi-year deal (opens in new tab) with Netflix last year, and this doc is just one part of that agreement. This deal will also see Lopez produce a slate of film and TV content for the streamer, as well as star in upcoming Netflix films The Mother and The Cipher.

According to the official synopsis, Halftime reveals “the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration.” But the doc isn’t just focused on looking at Lopez’s past, as the name would suggest she’s still got plenty more in the tank.

“Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose,” the synopsis continues. Halftime isn’t all about the glitz and glamor of stardom either, it also explores the personal struggles that Lopez has faced and how she overcame the many obstacles in her path.

If you're a Lopez fan, then Halftime is practically mandatory viewing, but even if you don’t class yourself as a follower of the superstar you may still want to give this one a watch. The doc currently scores a perfect 100% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with Dan Callahan of TheWrap (opens in new tab) saying “even if you are not a particular fan of Lopez, she is likely to win you over in Halftime.”

Positive reviews also come from Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) with its critic, Leah Greenblatt, saying “the shiny carapace of stardom is peeled back at least a little bit, and exactly on her terms.” Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) was equally enthusiastic saying “Halftime is a serviceable portrait— a gift to fans, really — sustained by rare moments of unaffected reflection.”

The documentary comes just two months after Lopez announced her (second) engagement to actor Ben Affleck, who appears briefly in Halftime. It’s a well-timed release, and it won’t be surprising to see this one crack the Netflix most watched list, especially with such positive word of mouth.