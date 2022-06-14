7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more

This week's 7 best new films to watch online offer a strong range. From a beloved art-house indie from earlier this year that's finally getting a moment on a big streaming service to Netflix's latest shiny new blockbuster (this one features Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth), plus a trio of interesting documentaries, you really don't need the movie theater this week.

The biggest name on this list is that of Jennifer Lopez, the iconic musician/actor/dancer whose career and Super Bowl halftime show get a spotlight on Netflix. Hemsworth is the second biggest name on the bill, and his film Spiderhead apparently sees the actor elevating the film by sheer charisma.

Looking for laughs? Don't miss Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in a film inspired by true events, about a couple who managed to outsmart the state lottery.

Let's break down the seven movies you should watch this week, and check out the 9 new movies and shows to watch from last weekend, including Ms. Marvel and the return of Peaky Blinders.

The Worst Person in the World (Hulu)

There aren't too many movies that utterly gripped me in theaters the way Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World did. And this buzzy indie gem with a limited release is finally hitting Hulu where it can find a wider audience. But unlike last week's big online release (Everything Everywhere All At Once), this film has a much simpler (but still emotionally resonant) story. The film captures four years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve), who is worried about what kind of person she's becoming as she matures (hence the title).

Reinsve — who is finally breaking out, thanks to this role — is utterly engaging in her performance, and the film kinda needed her to be. Plenty of moments get time to breathe, as Julie's relationship with popular cartoonist Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) is one of those complicated situations where she's 29 and he's 43 and their needs don't exactly match up. Aksel isn't the only man who Julie sees in The Worst Person, but the details of how she connects with Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) are the kind of thing I wouldn't dare spoil. More than worth the price of admission, The Worst Person in the World is definitely worth a month ($12.99) of ad-free Hulu to see it without commercial interruption.

Halftime (Netflix)

Jenny from the block has gone worldwide, but her story is still something of mystery. Netflix is finally getting the chance to go behind the curtain with Jennifer Lopez, as one of the biggest names in pop culture is telling her side. Not only does Lopez let Netflix's cameras into her rehearsals for arena performances, but the documentary also turns the cameras to Ben Affleck, to see how he feels about her life.

Lopez explains the stories you might not have expected, including her battle with low self-esteem. The documentary shows the superstar as a woman who demands that higher standards be met, including during her recent Super Bowl halftime show (where the film gets its name) performance. A scene from the film that's already gone viral sees Lopez declare that sharing a Super Bowl halftime show (which she did in 2020 with Shakira) is "the worst idea in the world."

Father of the Bride (2022) (HBO Max)

While some may not know that the 1991 Steve Martin-led The Father of the Bride wasn't the first iteration of this film (it remade a 1950 version starring Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor), few probably anticipated a third chapter incoming. But, then again, we couldn't have guessed that this HBO Max movie would have cast probably the perfect star to succeed Martin.

Andy Garcia stars in this new Father of the Bride as Billy, who's managing a couple of fires. The first, and foremost, is that his daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) is getting married to Adam (Diego Boneta) and their impending nuptials are cause for his own confusion. Not only is Sofia a bit more independent than her father thought was possible, as she proposed to Adam, but there's also a possible culture clash incoming. Can Sofia's Cuban-American family get along with Adam's Mexican family? Probably.

The biggest issue for Billy, though, is that his marriage with wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is far from the honeymoon phase. Can his marriage survive long enough to make it through the wedding? We bet so, and that they'll come out stronger for it.

Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount Plus)

A lot of true crime movies go on the dour and depressing side. Not the case with this film that was inspired by the lives of retiree Jerry Selbee (played by Bryan Cranston), who may have just found the trick to winning millions, and using it for their town. Finally, a project where Bryan Cranston manages to use his intellect for the good of everyone, not just become a drug chef.

Jerry's about to retire, but the prospect bores him completely. And, so, he finds a loophole in Massachusetts' lottery system. Not only does he rope his wife Marge (Annette Bening) in, but the two go beyond using the funds for their retirement, and then helping others.

Unfortunately, a hiccup hits Jerry's master plan. Annoying youths have figured out how to game the system, and it creates a threat to all.

Watergate: High Crimes at the White House (Paramount Plus)

Exactly 50 years (to the day) after a break-in at the Democratic headquarters at the Watergate offices began a scandal that rocked a nation and dethroned President Richard Nixon, we get a new look at the story. This documentary uses original news footage to show us how the public consumed the story at the times.

Of course, High Crimes at the White House doesn't just focus on the story of the burglary, but that of the cover-up as well. From Nixon's paranoid recordings to questions about how tapes were edited, this documentary looks to give one final exposed view of the Watergate scandal.

Spiderhead (Netflix)

Netflix movies and short stories from The New Yorker don't sound like excellent bedfellows. But when Netflix throws in Chris Hemsworth, it has our attention. And so we turn our heads to the sci-fi Spiderhead, which adapts George Saunders' Escape from Spiderhead.

Hemsworth stars alongside Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), who play two of the test subjects he (the scientist running the show) is experimenting on. Reviews suggest that Hemsworth is definitely the best part of the film, as the villainous Steve Abnesti, who is completely captivating and entertaining.

Civil (Netflix)

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump tackles a very wide range of cases, and Netflix's biggest documentary this week gives filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) a chance reveal his hard work. Not only did Crump work on the civil cases of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but he's also represented Black farmers other and Black persons taken advantage of by the system.

Crump, as you'll hear in the trailer, believes that one of the best ways to protect Black lives is to make the system pay a higher price for wronging them. Or, more simply put, as he says in the trailer, "If you can make them pay higher values, they will stop killing Black people. It will be an impediment." Civil sees Crump doing his work, and also shows his personal history, from childhood to adulthood.