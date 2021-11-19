This new 3-in-1 charger does Apple Watch 7 fast charging — and I need it now

The Apple Watch 7 charges faster than previous-generation models, but only if you have the proper cable. And until now, owners of Apple's newest smartwatch could only get the optimized charger from Apple itself.

Enter Belkin's new $150 BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, the first third-party accessory to support Apple Watch 7 fast charging. According to the product description, the pad juices the Apple Watch Series 7 from 0 to 80% in 45 minutes, which checks out with my experience charging the smartwatch with the included Magnetic-to-USB-C cable.

In addition to an obvious spot for the Apple Watch, the BoostCharge Pro has spots to simultaneously charge your iPhone and AirPods. And as someone who totes around a collection of Apple devices on a daily basis, I think I need this wireless charging pad.

My nightstand is currently a mess of cables I usually choose to ignore instead of organize. The Apple Watch 7's new charging coils basically rendered my MagSafe Duo charger useless, so I switched back to implementing individual cords for my smartwatch and smartphone. But then I picked up the new AirPods 3, adding a second lightning cable to the chaos.

The best wireless chargers with multi-docking options are nothing new. In fact Belkin already makes one that has you place your AirPods down in the middle of your Apple Watch band loop. But none yet have introduced support for one of the Apple Watch 7's top features. Belkin also throws a 40W wall adapter in the box, though I'd expect nothing less if I'm shelling out $150 for the charging pad.

And if I decide I don't need the full pad (it seems no less convenient to travel with than my cluster of cords) I could opt for the $50 BoostCharge Pro Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch. It's not really portable since the small pad still demands power via the integrated 1.2-meter USB-C cable, but it's an attractive dock for anyone who appreciates the Apple Watch's nightstand mode. No wall adapter is included with this charging accessory, though.

Both new wireless chargers support the Apple Watch 7 sizes, which grew from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm options. That said, older Apple Watch models can still be charged through either Belkin BoostCharge Pro pad. They might not charge as fast as the Apple Watch 7 will, though I will say when I tried Apple's new Magnetic to USB-C cord, it powered my Apple Watch 6 up pretty quickly.

Belkin's BoostCharge Pro accessories are available now through Belkin and apple.com. Belkin is one of the few third-party brands embraced by Apple retail, so it's possible we'll see it in physical stores soon. too.

In the meantime, we're hoping to see Apple Watch Black Friday deals arrive for the Series 7. We're monitoring Black Friday deals around the clock, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest Apple Watch discounts. Maybe you'll put the money saved towards one of Belkin's new charging pads.